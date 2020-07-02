NFL Opts Against 2020 Supplemental Draft Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The NFL has opted not to hold a supplemental draft, the annual selection process for prospects who lost their ability to play in the upcoming college season in the time since the April draft, in 2020. The decision comes amid concerns that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could limit or shutter college football this year.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

While the NFL has not officially offered an explanation for not holding a supplemental draft his year -- unlike the standard draft, it never takes place in person and creates no health or safety risks -- the possibility of a canceled college football season seems likely to have played a role. If not for the league's decision, a wave of prospects could have applied for eligibility to the supplemental draft, creating tension between the usually allied interests of the pro and collegiate games.

Though the supplemental draft generates far less fanfare than the standard NFL draft held earlier in the offseason, it typically produces a few picks each year. Teams can effectively bid draft picks in the following year for players in the supplemental draft with the highest submission securing the prospect in question. The previous year's draft order determines tiebreakers between multiple bids in the same round. Unlike the standard draft, clubs do not have to participate in the supplemental draft.

The Los Angeles Chargers have made six selections in the supplement draft, most recently using a fourth-round pick on Georgia defensive back Paul Oliver in 2008. Their other selections include defensive lineman Jamal Williams (second round, 1998), defensive end Lee Williams (first round, 1984), quarterback Steve Smith (second round, 1984), wide receiver Clarence Collins (third round, 1984), and wide receiver Billy Mullins (second round, 1980).

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH