NFL to Propose Alternative for Onside Kick Next Week

For decades, the onside kick has represented the only viable option for teams trailing late in games in need of extra possessions. While the play never presented favorable odds for the kicking team, the chances of a successful outcome have fallen in recent years as rule changes further reduced opportunities for a recovery.

The NFL has noticed this as well and will present an alternative to the onside kick. The proposal would provide teams the opportunity to attempt a de facto fourth-and-15 play from their own 25-yard line following a score. If the offense reaches the line to gain, that team would retain possession à la a successful onside kick. Otherwise, the team playing defense would take over at the dead-ball spot. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, teams could not attempt the fourth-and-15 play more than twice under the new proposal.

According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, plays with 15 yards to go on third and fourth down have a conversion rate of 16%, approximately the same as onside kicks did a decade ago before rule changes made those attempts more difficult. It follows that a change to the onside-kick alternative wouldn't turn NFL games into a "make and take" arrangement and would instead reinstitute the comeback probability of previous eras.

For the Los Angeles Chargers, who played in 11 games last season decided by a touchdown or less, such a rule change could have made a sizable difference if enacted earlier. While onside kicks rarely work under the current restrictions, a fourth-and-15 play would have given the Chargers a real, albeit modest, chance to retaining possession late in games and making a comeback.

The league and some of its teams have proposed versions of this rule in the past, but this version does not require teams to trail in order to implement. While that could theoretically open the door to more aggressive coaching decisions, some teams have taken that approach in the past with the onside kick. In Super Bowl XLIV, the New Orleans Saints went for a surprise onside kick coming out of halftime. That decision resulted in a New Orleans recovery and helped the Saints upset Peyton Manning and the favored Indianapolis Colts.

It remains unclear whether the rule change will gain enough traction to pass. In past offseasons, the league either tabled similar proposals or saw them fail to receive enough votes.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH