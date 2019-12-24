Chargers
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Chargers Fall into Bottom 10

Jason B. Hirschhorn

After yet another disappointing one-score loss, the Los Angeles Chargers have fallen into the bottom 10 of Sports Illustrated's weekly NFL power rankings. The team now ranks No. 23 overall, their lowest position of the season.

Here is what the power rankings curators wrote about the Chargers' fall:

"Phillip Rivers said he wants to play beyond this season, and you can't really blame him for attempting to look forward after a fifth loss in six games. The beat goes on for the Chargers in 2019; a ninth one-score loss, an 0-5 mark against the AFC West and an unbelievably bad 19 net rushing yards on 16 carries."

The Chargers have endured one of the more curious seasons in recent NFL history. While most teams with 5-10 records look uncompetitive and lack talent, the Chargers have battled well against all but a few opponents. They enter Week 17 as the only team with five or fewer wins that also has a positive point differential (plus-2); all others have no better than a minus-74 mark. Los Angeles also possess field-tilting talent on both sides of the ball and an experienced coaching staff that has guided the team to the playoffs before.

All of which suggests that this version of the Chargers could and should perform much better if given another shot in 2020. Perhaps that informs quarterback Philip Rivers' desire to return for another season. "I haven't done well enough this year," Rivers said Sunday. "But am I caple of it physically and mentally? There's no question."

The Chargers didn't fare much better elsewhere on the internet. ESPN ranked them No. 23, a drop of two from the week before. Meanwhile, NFL.com and Yahoo Sports placed Los Angeles at No. 25.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

