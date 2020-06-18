NFL Considering Practice-Squad Expansion Amid COVID-19 Concerns

With numerous players testing positive this week for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the NFL has considered additional measures to account for players missing time while quarantined during the upcoming season. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the league has begun internal discussions regarding expanding each team's practice squad to as many as 16 players.

The league already expanded the size of practice squads as part of the new collective-bargaining agreement with the NFLPA, increasing the total from 10 players to 12 for the 2020 season. Additionally, teams have the latitude to use up to two members on the practice squad on game days, artificially and temporarily increasing the active roster from 53 players to 55 in a given week.

Still, with the risk of an outbreak of COVID-19 reducing the number of available players at any time, the NFL understands that the situation calls for additional measures to avoid the postponement or cancellation of games. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged that how the league and teams address those concerns will materially affect the outcome of the season.

"From a coronavirus standpoint, that's kind of unique," Lynn said. "It's a different challenge within itself. Sitting here, strategizing with our coaches about how to go about doing this, it's almost like a game within the game. Because we're all in the same boat. One team's going to come out of this doing a lot better than the other 31 [teams] and so forth and so on. We want to be one of those teams that get it better than everyone else."

