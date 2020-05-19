NFL Tweaks Rooney Rule, Adds Requirements for Minority Interviews

Though the NFL has yet to put some of its controversial proposals for enhancing the Rooney rule, some changes have already come. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, clubs must now conduct additional interviews with external minority candidates for a variety of positions.

Prior to the tweaks to the Rooney rule, NFL teams had to interview at least one minority candidate for a vacancy at head coach or general manager. Under the new guidelines, those clubs must now interview at least two external minority candidates. Additionally, the Rooney rule will now encompass openings at the coordinator level as well as senior-level positions such as team president.

These changes will go into effect even if the proposed changes related to draft-pick enhancements and the easing of anti-tampering rules do not pass a vote of the owners set to take place this week. Those suggested changes have drawn criticism, including from Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn. "You can't make people hire someone that they don't want to hire for whatever reason," Lynn said in the days following the initial report. "I just think that networking can be a little better. I think when donors are more familiar with some guys -- and some of these guys are personal friends of mine -- I really believe they will get hired if they were more familiar with them."

Though it remains unclear whether those additional proposed changes will pass, the Fritz Pollard Alliance -- the organization that advocates for diversity hiring -- believes that such changes would withstand any legal scrutiny.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH