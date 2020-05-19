ChargerReport
NFL Teams Can No Longer Block Assistants from Coordinator Interviews

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NEW YORK -- The NFL adopted new hiring and interviewing policies on Tuesday aimed at improving the diversity of coaching staffs and front offices. These new procedures will affect the anti-tampering rules that previously prevented assistant coaches from interviewing for non-head-coaching vacancies.

Under the adopted procedures, the anti-tampering policy will no longer prevent assistant coaches from interviewing for a "bona fide" offensive-coordinator, defensive-coordinator, or special-teams-coordinator position. The resolution also will keep clubs from blocking interviews for an opening at assistant general manager with another team. Franchises will also have to submit the organizational power structure for coaching staffs to the league in order to remove any ambiguity regarding those positions. For a position to qualify as bona fide, the NFL requires only that it plays "a role in the development of the game plan but is not required to call the plays during games."

"We believe these new policies demonstrate the NFL Owners' commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the NFL," Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in a press release. "The development of young coaches and young executives is a key to our future. These steps will assure coaching and football personnel are afforded a fair and equitable opportunity to advance throughout our football operations. We also have taken important steps to ensure that our front offices, which represent our clubs in so many different ways, come to reflect the true diversity of our fans and our country."

While the NFL geared the changes to open more doors for minority candidates, the new policy applies to any assistant coach. For example, if Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton and O-line coach James Campen each received interest for an offensive-coordinator position with another club, Anthony Lynn could not block either one from taking the interview. In the past, a head coach could prevent any assistant still under contract from interviewing for any position other than a head-coaching vacancy.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

