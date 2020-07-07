NFL Training Camp to Start on Time, Preseason Still in Question

With three weeks remaining before players begin to report for training camp, the NFL continues to debate exactly how to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and stage practices and games. At present, the league still intends to open camp on the target date set earlier this offseason for the majority of clubs.

According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, training camps will begin as scheduled on July 28 but the structure of those camps remains in flux due to lingering ambiguities regarding the preseason.

The NFL has already officially shuttered one preseason matchup: the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. That contest, set to feature the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, would have kicked off on Aug. 6, the same weekend as the likewise canceled Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

As the pandemic resurges across the country, more cancellations appeared inevitable. The NFL plans to reduce the length of the preseason to two games this year, slashing the first and fourth games from the schedule. However, the NFLPA prefers that none of the exhibition contests take place due to concerns over the player health and safety. The fight over the preseason will materially impact how training camps look and when players begin to go full contact in practices.

Regardless of exactly when players report or what form training camp ultimately takes, the Los Angeles Chargers and the 31 other clubs will hold all practices, workouts, and meetings at their facilities or virtually due to a mandate from the league office.

