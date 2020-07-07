ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

NFL Training Camp to Start on Time, Preseason Still in Question

Jason B. Hirschhorn

With three weeks remaining before players begin to report for training camp, the NFL continues to debate exactly how to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and stage practices and games. At present, the league still intends to open camp on the target date set earlier this offseason for the majority of clubs.

According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, training camps will begin as scheduled on July 28 but the structure of those camps remains in flux due to lingering ambiguities regarding the preseason.

The NFL has already officially shuttered one preseason matchup: the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. That contest, set to feature the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, would have kicked off on Aug. 6, the same weekend as the likewise canceled Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

As the pandemic resurges across the country, more cancellations appeared inevitable. The NFL plans to reduce the length of the preseason to two games this year, slashing the first and fourth games from the schedule. However, the NFLPA prefers that none of the exhibition contests take place due to concerns over the player health and safety. The fight over the preseason will materially impact how training camps look and when players begin to go full contact in practices.

Regardless of exactly when players report or what form training camp ultimately takes, the Los Angeles Chargers and the 31 other clubs will hold all practices, workouts, and meetings at their facilities or virtually due to a mandate from the league office.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patrick Mahomes to Sign 10-Year Extension, Resetting QB Market

Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a 10-year that will keep him in the Los Angeles Chargers' division for the foreseeable future.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL to Limit Media Access to Training Camp

The NFL plans to limit reporter access during training camp and the preseason due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Training Camps Could Include Only 80 Players

The NFLPA reportedly wants rosters in training camp reduced to 80 players, down from 90.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Hunter Henry No. 1 Among Tight Ends in Passing Metric

Quarterbacks have posted a higher passer rating when targeting Hunter Henry since 2016 than any other qualifying tight end.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFLPA Against Playing Preseason Games Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

The NFLPA will recommend against playing any preseason games this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SoFi Stadium Nearly Complete, Giant 4K Video Board Installed

The construction of SoFi Stadium reached another milestone after workers fully raised its 4K end-to-end video board to the rafters.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Dr. Fauci: NFL's Outlook in a 'State of Flux' Due to COVID-19 Surge

The leading epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, doesn't feel comfortable setting expectations for sports later this year due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Opts Against 2020 Supplemental Draft Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Amid COVID-19 concerns, the NFL will not hold a supplemental draft in 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL to Reduce Preseason, Chargers to Host Rams for SoFi Stadium Debut

The NFL plans to cut the first and last week from the preseason schedule, making the Chargers' exhibition matchup with the Rams as their first action of 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

How Keenan Allen Helped the Chiefs Win Super Bowl LIV

Sammy Watkins credited Davante Adams for helping him beat Richard Sherman in Super Bowl LIV, but the credit should go to the Chargers wideout Keenan Allen.

Jason B. Hirschhorn