NFL Mandates Training Camps to Take Place at Team Facilities

Jason B. Hirschhorn

It appears increasingly likely that NFL teams will hold training camp at the usual point in the calendar despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the league office announced new limitations for training camp this week in a memo circulated to all clubs.

"Based on the medical assessment of current risk factors, we have determined that two adjustments to the planning for 2020 training camps should be made and communicated to all clubs today," the memo read. "First, all training camps are required to be held at the club facility (which includes your home stadium). The only exception will be if a club can demonstrate, to the satisfaction of a joint NFL-NFLPA medical task force, that it would not be feasible to conduct at their club facility.

"Second, in order to mitigate exposure risks, we have agreed that no joint practices will be permitted this year during training camp. We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and your football staffs and are consistent with the sound approach to risk management in the current environment."

As outlined in the memo, the NFL's decision eliminates the possibility of teams holding joint practices. That change will have an effect on many teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams who have held joint practices during training camp in recent years. It follows the league's earlier call to relocate all international regular-season games to domestic venues.

Importantly, the memo states that the restrictions on travel and joint practices "are not expected to be in place in 2021." While it remains uncertain whether the virus or other factors will remain in place at that time, the NFL clearly believes conditions will improve enough to prevent similar limitations by that time next year.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

