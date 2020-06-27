NFL Plans for Training Camp to Begin on Time

ChargerReport
Though surges in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have caused several states to reconsider and alter their approach to reopening the economy, the NFL does not believe the biggest upcoming events on its schedule require change. During a conference call on Thursday, commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league still expects training camp to begin on time and that it will "get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners."

Earlier in June, the NFL sent out a memo to all 32 teams detailing how training camp would look and when it could begin. Under those parameters, the Los Angeles Chargers and most of the other clubs would have players report for camp on July 28, or 47 days before the first Sunday of the regular season. At least two other teams -- the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers -- not originally scheduled to report on that date now will due to the cancellation of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

But while the NFL has thus far pushed forward with its plans for the 2020 season, it must continue to iron out plans with the NFLPA on issues like testing and other health and safety protocols. The union currently anticipates that players will receive COVID-19 screening three times a week likely in the form of a saliva test, though it remains unclear whether the league can perform such testing at scale by the time players report.

Additionally, the NFLPA has dealt with issues in its own house with players ignoring recommendations to halt group workouts prior to training camp. Despite the warning, Tom Brady and several of his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates have publicly worked out in Florida in advance of reporting to team facilities next month. Chargers teammates such as Hunter Henry and Justin Herbert have also worked out together, though photos of those sessions emerged prior to the union's recommendation.

Chargers Rank 10th in QB Play During Super Bowl Era

The Chargers ranked among the very best teams in the NFL during the quarterback era when it comes to quarterback play, according to ESPN.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Joey Bosa Takes Part in Von Miller's Pass-Rush Summit

Chargers star Joey Bosa participated in a pass-rushing summit held by the Broncos' Von Miller on Thursday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Desmond King Graded as Top-2 Defender from 2017 Draft Class

Chargers defensive back Desmond King graded out as one of the two best defenders from the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL to Allow Teams to Set Capacity Limits at Stadiums

The NFL plans to let teams set their own limits on stadium capacity rather than implement a league-wide policy.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

BravarianTomlinson

NFL Cancels Hall of Fame Game, First Contest Lost to COVID-19 Pandemic

The NFL has canceled the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, the league's first contest lost to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft: Nearly 75% of Picks Remain Unsigned

Nearly three-quarters of the players taken in the 2020 NFL Draft have yet to sign their rookie contracts, a byproduct of the ongoing pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Turns 41

Former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson turned 41 on Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Justin Herbert to Take Part in Call of Duty Contest with Fans

Chargers rookie Justin Herbert will take part in a Call of Duty contest with fans and other athletes, celebrities, and esport personalities.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Calls for NFL Stars to 'Ignite Action'

Former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson calls for NFL stars to "ignite action" against the social injustices plaguing the nation.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

NoSafePlace

Rookie Cards for Chargers' Justin Herbert, Joshua Kelley Released

Panini America has released rookie cards for the 2020 NFL Draft class, including some for new members of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn