NFL Plans for Training Camp to Begin on Time

Though surges in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have caused several states to reconsider and alter their approach to reopening the economy, the NFL does not believe the biggest upcoming events on its schedule require change. During a conference call on Thursday, commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league still expects training camp to begin on time and that it will "get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners."

Earlier in June, the NFL sent out a memo to all 32 teams detailing how training camp would look and when it could begin. Under those parameters, the Los Angeles Chargers and most of the other clubs would have players report for camp on July 28, or 47 days before the first Sunday of the regular season. At least two other teams -- the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers -- not originally scheduled to report on that date now will due to the cancellation of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

But while the NFL has thus far pushed forward with its plans for the 2020 season, it must continue to iron out plans with the NFLPA on issues like testing and other health and safety protocols. The union currently anticipates that players will receive COVID-19 screening three times a week likely in the form of a saliva test, though it remains unclear whether the league can perform such testing at scale by the time players report.

Additionally, the NFLPA has dealt with issues in its own house with players ignoring recommendations to halt group workouts prior to training camp. Despite the warning, Tom Brady and several of his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates have publicly worked out in Florida in advance of reporting to team facilities next month. Chargers teammates such as Hunter Henry and Justin Herbert have also worked out together, though photos of those sessions emerged prior to the union's recommendation.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH