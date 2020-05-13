Odds Released on Whether NFL's Week 1 Games will Feature Fans

By releasing the full regular-season schedule earlier this month, the NFL expressed hope that its entire 2020 slate of games will occur as planned. That, of course, has become an open question for all sports in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has already forced the postponement or cancellation of numerous leagues across the globe.

But because football doesn't kick off until much later in the calendar, the NFL has some reason to believe its games will avoid a similar fate.

While teams could play the games as scheduled, they might do so without one key ingredient: crowds. While some states will clear the path for fans to attend games by September, others such as California could hold out due to health and safety concerns related to the virus. That necessarily could affect a club like the Los Angeles Chargers who will begin play in the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this year.

Though no one yet knows whether fans will attend NFL games, oddsmakers have already put lines out on the matter. The wagering site BetOnline has put 1/4 odds that Week 1 will take place without fans and 5/2 odds that games will feature some kind of crowds.

While the Chargers and the rest of the league would rather stage games in empty venues rather than not have them at all, the absence of fans in the stands would have a material effect on the NFL's bottom line. Gate revenue, while not nearly as significant as that from broadcast partnerships, contributes enough money to move the following season's salary cap. A drop-off in revenue could result in the cap leveling off or perhaps declining for the first time in a decade.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH