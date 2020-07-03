NFLPA Against Playing Preseason Games Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

The NFL would like to play as many games, whether in the preseason or regular season, as it can this year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, they face some opposition as it pertains to exhibition contests from the NFLPA. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the players union will stick with its recommendation for no preseason games along with other practice and conditioning guidelines in advance of the opening week of the regular season.

During a conference call, the union's board of representatives voted to recommend against any preseason games due to the still shifting nature of the pandemic in the United States. Training camps would still occur under the NFL's previously announced guidelines with a heavier focus on strength and conditioning due to the limited access to traditional gyms players have dealt with during the offseason. The recommendation also pushes for only eight fully padded practices over a 14-day stretch near the end of camp.

Following the conclusion of training camp, players would head straight into the opening week of the regular season. The NFL has not gone without a preseason in modern times, but that approach has worked in college football.

Earlier this week, news surfaced that the NFL plans to reduce the preseason by slashing the first and final exhibition games for each team. For the Los Angeles Chargers, that would mean opening the preseason at the new SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 22 before traveling to Santa Clara for a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

But in order to make any changes to the preseason, the NFL needs the cooperation of the NFLPA. Given the significant pushback from the union, it remains unclear exactly how much, if any, of the preseason will actually happen.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH