ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

NFLPA: Current Plan will Test Players Three Times a Week

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The NFL and NFLPA have yet to finalize exactly how teams will handle testing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the two sides have discussed health and safety protocols in recent months in anticipation of the upcoming season. While the specifics can and likely will change between now and the opening of training camp, subjects such as frequency and type of test have received significant attention from both sides.

On Monday, NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer revealed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that, based on current planning, players can expect to receive COVID-19 tests three times a week with those testing positive isolating. Mayer further explained that a reliable saliva test has a 90% chance of becoming available before players have to report to club facilities late next month for training camp.

The league and players union still have several more issues to work out before finalizing their plans for the 2020 season. It remains unclear how many tests each team will require -- more than just the players require regular testing -- and whether all teams will have adequate access to those tests in time for the season. Clubs will also need an actionable plan for when multiple players contract the virus at the same time. On Monday, news surfaced that several players on the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans contracted the virus, including All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott. The NFL has acknowledged that it will study other sports leagues around the world to help determine how best to handle positive tests and avoid other potential pitfalls.

Based on the NFL's current plans for training camp, the Los Angeles Chargers will report on July 28.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reche Caldwell Murder Case: Police Have Not Yet Identified Motive

Authorities have not confirmed a motive nor any persons of interest in the murder of former Chargers wide receiver Reche Caldwell.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Colin Kaepernick in Play for Chargers, Per Report

A new report from ESPN suggests the Chargers could consider adding Colin Kaepernick to their roster.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Kieran0

Chargers Trail Chiefs for AFC West Crown by Oddsmakers

The Chargers currently have 8/1 odds of winning the AFC West by one major oddsmaker.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Anthony Lynn, Pep Hamilton to Attend QB Coaching Summit

Two members of the Chargers' coaching staff will take part in the 2020 edition of the annual QB coaching summit.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Fan2011

Ex-Chargers QB Philip Rivers Ranked 17th at Position by Chris Simms

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers came in at No. 17 on Chris Simms' ranking of the top players at the position.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL to Recognize Juneteenth as League Holiday

The NFL will recognize Juneteenth -- the effective end of outright slavery in the United States -- as a league holiday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Could Chargers 'Quarantine' Third QB from Team in 2020?

After Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians suggested isolating the third-string quarterback from the rest of the locker room, could teams like the Chargers follow suit?

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Still Viewed as Cam Newton Landing Spot by Oddsmakers

Despite the presence of Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert, the Chargers remain a possible landing spot for Cam Newton in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers to Report for Training Camp on July 28

The majority of NFL teams will report for training camp on July 28 this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL, NFLPA Considering Cutting Two Preseason Games

The NFL and NFLPA have considered reducing this year's preseason slate from four games to two.

Jason B. Hirschhorn