NFLPA Recommends Against Players Working Out Together

After an explosion in the United States of positive tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the NFLPA has issued warnings to its constituents regarding the safety and efficacy of joint private workouts before the start of training camp.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer said in a statement released by the union. "Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

"We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences."

That statement comes after states like Arizona, Florida, and Texas have seen dramatic upticks in positive tests over the past few weeks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of the three NFL teams located in Florida, acknowledged on Saturday multiple positive tests between their coaching staff and players. Those issues have cast a pall over the league, which had previously expressed optimism regarding the upcoming season.

Still, the NFLPA's statement does not discuss training camp and the regular season as falling into jeopardy at this time. Though the situation remains fluid, it appears the players feel they have as much motivation to make the 2020 season happen as the owners.

Though not all players have worked out with their teammates during the offseason, several members of the Los Angeles Chargers have. Tight end Hunter Henry posted photos of his workouts with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert on social media earlier this month.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH