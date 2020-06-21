ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

NFLPA Recommends Against Players Working Out Together

Jason B. Hirschhorn

After an explosion in the United States of positive tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the NFLPA has issued warnings to its constituents regarding the safety and efficacy of joint private workouts before the start of training camp.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer said in a statement released by the union. "Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

"We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences."

That statement comes after states like Arizona, Florida, and Texas have seen dramatic upticks in positive tests over the past few weeks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of the three NFL teams located in Florida, acknowledged on Saturday multiple positive tests between their coaching staff and players. Those issues have cast a pall over the league, which had previously expressed optimism regarding the upcoming season.

Still, the NFLPA's statement does not discuss training camp and the regular season as falling into jeopardy at this time. Though the situation remains fluid, it appears the players feel they have as much motivation to make the 2020 season happen as the owners.

Though not all players have worked out with their teammates during the offseason, several members of the Los Angeles Chargers have. Tight end Hunter Henry posted photos of his workouts with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert on social media earlier this month.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers Not Listed Jamal Adams' Preferred Trade Destinations

Jamal Adams, who formally requested a trade this week, did not list the Chargers on his list of preferred destinations.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Among Betting Favorites to Sign Colin Kaepernick

According to one oddsmaker, the Chargers currently have 9/1 odds to sign Colin Kaepernick.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Close Offices Friday in Recognition of Juneteenth

The Chargers will close their facilities on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers, Rams Officially Announced as 'Hard Knocks' Costars

HBO and NFL Films officially announced the Chargers and Rams as the costars for the upcoming season of the training-camp docuseries "Hard Knocks."

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Considering Practice-Squad Expansion Amid COVID-19 Concerns

With numerous players testing positive for COVID-19 this week, the NFL has internally discussed expanding practice squads to account for player absences.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Minority Owner Bill Fox Dead at 94

Bill Fox, a minority owner of the Los Angeles Chargers, died at his home Sunday. He was 94 years old.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

AFC West Ranked Third in QB Play by NFL.com

The AFC West performed well in an NFL.com ranking of the eight divisions by quarterback play.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Anthony Lynn Open to Working Out Colin Kaepernick, Signaling New Appetite for QB's Services

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged the team's willingness to work out Colin Kaepernick, signaling a new appetite for the QB's services in the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Offense Pushed Toward Run Game Under Shane Steichen

The numbers show that the Chargers leaned on the run far more often under Shane Steichen than his predecessor, Ken Whisenhunt.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Awards 2021 Pro Bowl to Las Vegas

The next Pro Bowl will take place a quick plane ride away from the Chargers' home in Southern California.

Jason B. Hirschhorn