Northwestern’s LT Rashawn Slater Should Be A Top Target for Chargers

NCAA Pro Days are happening all over the country. On Tuesday afternoon, Northwestern had their pro day featuring their left tackle Rashawn Slater, who performed masterfully during his workouts.

He benched pressed 225 pounds over 33 times, then he ran his 40-time in 4.88 seconds. He blew away many scouts, even with sitting out the season.

Slater quickly made a name for himself in 2019 after his Wildcats faced Ohio State defensive end and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Chase Young. In that season, Slater didn't give up a single sack.

"That game definitely gets talked about a lot," said Slater. "You look at my career at Northwestern, I've had 37 starts, you know, started as a true freshman, I've just gotten better every single year, and so obviously, it's more than just that game. Look at 2019 (against) Michigan State Purdue, Iowa, and all games."

Slater is the son of former NBA player Reggie Slater, who played in 259 career games. His son is projected to be a top-15 player in this year's draft.

"It comes down to two things: good genes and just hard work," Slater said after Northwestern's pro day. "I inherited a lot of athleticism from my dad, I think, and I've just put in the work."

The Chargers could use a player with the skillset of Slater. Their left tackle position hasn't been the same since Marcus McNeil had to retire in 2011. There has been no consistent play.

The offensive line is seen as a weakness heading into rookie quarterback Justin Herbert's second season. The Bolts have left tackle Sam Tevi, left guard Forrest Lamp, and center Dan Feeney set to hit free agency. They have been decent players.

The Chargers have the 13th pick in the draft, and numerous mock drafts have them selecting the Northwestern tackle. He would be a significant upgrade for the team.

"They're on the come up doing some really cool things, but no, I haven't talked to them yet," admitted Slater.

No need to freak out. There is a lot of stuff going on right now with free agency and getting under the cap. The team's brass will most likely contact Slater between now and the draft.

It was interesting to hear Slater say that "they're on the come up" because that will make fans excited if other players recognize it. The Chargers have some pieces on both sides of the ball. General manager Tom Telesco admitted last week that they need to get more talent.

Slater is very talented and could be a huge upgrade for the team at tackle or maybe guard if the team sees him better there.

"I'm a team player," explained Slater. "So, if a team wants to play me at guard, so be it. I'm all for it. As long as you know, as long as that's what's best for the team. I'm happy to play whatever position they need me at."

The top two tackles in this year's draft are Penei Sewell from Oregon and Slater. A lot of draft analysts have Sewell as the better tackle. Others have Slater as the better tackle. It seems like a team couldn't go wrong with either one.

"I just think I'm the most consistent tackle in the draft," said Slater. "I'm able to win in different ways, but ultimately, I'm consistent, and I get my job done."