Opposing Side: Five Questions About the Miami Dolphins

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) are looking to pull off an upset in Miami On Sunday against a red-hot Dolphins team.

The Dolphins are coming off a 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, which means that rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 2-0 as a starter. The Bolts are coming off another late game loss this time it was to the Las Vegas Raiders 31-26.

To get a better sense of the Miami Dolphins I spoke with AllDolphins publisher Alain Poupart and asked him five key questions going into Sunday’s matchup:

1. In your opinion, what should fans make of the 2020 Miami Dolphins?

Poupart: This team is legit. That’s the bottom line. While there’s been a lot of talk, and rightly so, about how far they’ve come from last year, also understand this isn’t the same team. The Dolphins signed 11 unrestricted free agents in the offseason, made 11 draft picks and then acquired a couple of veterans via trade. It’s just a vastly improved roster, one good enough to compete when you consider the job head coach Brian Flores keeps doing. For him to be able to guide the Dolphins to five wins last year given the quality (or lack thereof) of the roster was nothing short of spectacular. Now he’s got some pieces with which to work and you’re seeing the results on the field. Make no mistake, this is a legitimate playoff contender and their 5-3 record is no fluke.

2. In what way does Tua’s Dolphins differ from Fitz’s Dolphins?

Poupart: One thing that Tua does really well is throw on the move while rolling to this left, so we’ve seen naked bootlegs the past couple of games and that’s something that really wasn’t part of the offense with Ryan Fitzpatrick. We’ve also seen RPOs with Tua out of the shotgun, which again wasn’t something you saw with Fitzpatrick. Those two elements take advantage of Tua’s mobility; Fitzpatrick can scramble out of the pocket, but he doesn’t possess Tua’s foot quickness.

3. The Dolphins have caught fire as of late what can you attribute that to?

Poupart: The biggest reason is that their defense has been making big play after big play lately, and maybe it’s no coincidence that the defensive surge started with the return of cornerback Byron Jones to the lineup. With him on the field, it gives Miami two great cover corners with Xavien Howard on the other side and allows Flores to be a lot more aggressive with his blitzing, which made life miserable for Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo and Gardner Minshew II. The defense wasn’t nearly as good against Arizona last Sunday, but it still produced a touchdown when Emmanuel Ogbah stripped Kyler Murray and Shaq Lawson returned the fumble to the end zone. And the offense really came alive against Arizona.





4. Going back to training, did you think Tua would be as good as he has been so far in his short stint as the starter?

Poupart: The Dolphins are 2-0 in Tua’s two starts, but he had nothing to do with the win against the Rams because it was all about defense (four takeaways, one touchdown) and special teams (one touchdown). He actually looked very shaky in that game. But he was lights out against Arizona, making plays with his passing and his running. The truth is I expected him to be better than he was in his first start and I didn’t expect him to bounce back the way he did and play as well as he did against Arizona.

5. What has impressed you the most about the job Brian Flores has done from taking over as the head coach to now?

Poupart: Even though some folks in the Dolphins organization don’t like the comparison, it’s as simple as you see a lot of New England in the Dolphins. This is a team that usually doesn’t beat itself with bad mistakes (though the game at Arizona was an aberration with a lot of penalties) and it’s a team that always plays hard. Flores also has shown the ability to make good use of everybody on the roster so that different guys can step up at different times. To reiterate an earlier point, his ability to squeeze five wins out of that 2019 team was remarkable. I’m sure nobody on the Chargers who saw them in Week 4 last year would have expected that.