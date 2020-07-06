The Los Angeles Chargers already expected Patrick Mahomes to stand in their way of AFC West crown for a decade or more, but now that roadblock has the contract to keep him with the Kansas City Chiefs for the foreseeable future. On Monday, Mahomes has agreed to a 10-year, $450 million extension, further tightening the Chiefs' grip on the division, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That deal could reach $503 million in total value and includes opt-out language for the player.

The agreement adds years to the back of Mahomes' existing deal, keeping him under contract for the next 12 seasons. In terms of both new money and average annual value, Mahomes obliterates the previous mark set by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ($140 million over four years, $35 million per year). Indeed, Mahomes' contract technically ranks as the largest in the history of North American sports, surpassing the 12-year, $426 million deal Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout signed last year.

Few players, even all-time great quarterbacks, have so dramatically shifted the contract landscape so significantly. Just two years ago, the Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan and the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers became the first NFL players to reach $30 million or more in average annual value. Mahomes' extension represents an increase of 50% and 34.3% on the deals signed by those former league MVPs, respectively. This occurred despite the salary cap only rising by 11.9% between when Ryan and Rodgers signed their extensions and Mahomes agreed to his.

But while the sudden surge in the QB-contract market might appear odd at first glance, Mahomes' unique circumstances help explain how he outpaced the salary-cap inflation. At just 24 years of age with a league MVP and Super Bowl ring under his belt, Mahomes already ranks as one of the most decorated signal-callers in NFL history after three seasons. Whereas Ryan, Rodgers, Wilson, and most of the other quarterbacks earning north of $30 million negotiated those deals after their 30th birthday, Mahomes has five more seasons in his 20s. Though he can already make a credible claim as the premier player in the NFL, he probably has not reached his physical peak. Such a trajectory puts him in rare territory, and his contract reflects that.

For the Chargers, Mahomes looks capable of becoming to the AFC West what Tom Brady represented for two decades in the AFC East: the reason everyone else plays for second place. While Los Angeles has made significant improvements to the roster this offseason and has a quarterback in Justin Herbert that could eventually emerge as a franchise passer, nothing they could do will negate Mahomes' field-tilting presence. As long as the Chiefs have him under center, they will hold a decided advantage over the rest of the division.

Still, Mahomes established his ability to lock down the AFC West before agreeing to his new contract. The deal just codifies what the rest of the league already assumed.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH