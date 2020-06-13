ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Ex-Chargers QB Philip Rivers Ranked 17th at Position by Chris Simms

Jason B. Hirschhorn

As the offseason soldiers on, more lists have filled the void of football news. That includes a ranking of quarterbacks by former NFL quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms. Simms has compiled and ordered the 40 best players at the position from his point of view.

While the Los Angeles Chargers don't have a quarterback inside Simms' top 30, a few of their former signal-callers did, including their starter for the past 14 seasons: Philip Rivers.

For the vast majority of his career, Rivers has performed at a high level, earning eight Pro Bowl nods and helping lift the Chargers to one of their most productive periods in franchise history. In his best seasons such as 2018, he even garnered serious MVP consideration late into the season. His prolific career -- he should finish with more than 60,000 passing yards and 400 touchdowns -- could even net him a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point in the future.

However, Rivers' 2019 campaign did not unfold as expected, leading some to believe the 38-year-old quarterback might have reached the end of the line. Rivers tossed 20 interceptions last year and committed 23 total turnovers. During a particularly poor stretch late in the season, Rivers' turnovers nearly cost him his starting job. Those issues contributed to the Chargers' eventual decision not to re-sign him this offseason.

Still, Rivers has a chance to change the narrative around him with his new team, the Indianapolis Colts. Reunited with coaches Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni, the veteran quarterback steps into a situation where he already knows the bones of the offensive system and will have one of the league's premier offensive lines to protect him. Those advantages, along with a solid set of skill-position talent, could help Rivers turn back the clock on his career and perhaps make a run at a title. Reich has already stated that the team believes Rivers could remain in Indianapolis past the 2020 season.

Simms' ranking as a mid-tier starter reflects both Rivers' most recent work and the upside of his new situation in Indy. If Rivers can't cut down on his mistakes, the Colts will pursue a new starter next year. If he instead thrives in a familiar system with a strong supporting cast, Rivers could realistically rank higher on such lists next offseason.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BillyCharger
BillyCharger

I have a really good feeling that this writer and a lot of other people are going to be surprised to see what Philip has left in the ole arm and tank. Even if you use mathematics it is still just a guess on his ranking.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL to Recognize Juneteenth as League Holiday

The NFL will recognize Juneteenth -- the effective end of outright slavery in the United States -- as a league holiday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Could Chargers 'Quarantine' Third QB from Team in 2020?

After Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians suggested isolating the third-string quarterback from the rest of the locker room, could teams like the Chargers follow suit?

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Still Viewed as Cam Newton Landing Spot by Oddsmakers

Despite the presence of Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert, the Chargers remain a possible landing spot for Cam Newton in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers to Report for Training Camp on July 28

The majority of NFL teams will report for training camp on July 28 this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL, NFLPA Considering Cutting Two Preseason Games

The NFL and NFLPA have considered reducing this year's preseason slate from four games to two.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Players Coalition Calls for End of Qualified Immunity

The Players Coalition has sent a letter to congress urging the passage of the Ending Qualified Immunity Act.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Anthony Lynn, Chargers Coaches Return to Team Facility

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn returned to the team's Costa Mesa facility on Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Ranks No. 31 in PFF50

Chargers defensive back Derwin James ranked 31st overall on Pro Football Focus' list of the top 50 players entering 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Ex-Chargers QB Philip Rivers 'Already Calling Guys to Throw' in Indy

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has already organized throwing sessions with his new Colts teammates, according to head coach Frank Reich.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL, NFLPA Squabble Over Players Returning to Club Facilities

The NFL and NFLPA continue to squabble over how and when players could return to team facilities later this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn