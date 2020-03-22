Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers Introduced to Colts Fans Via Selfie Video

After a 16-year run with the Los Angeles Chargers, Philip Rivers has moved on to a new team, the Indianapolis Colts.

Though typically a player of his esteem would merit an introductory press conference, the travel limitations imposed by the COVID-19 outbreak has forced all players and team personnel to remain home for the foreseeable future.

Still, that has not stopped Rivers from introducing himself to his new fanbase. Wearing his signature "Nunc Coepi" baseball cap, the 38-year-old quarterback put out a video on social media directed at Colts fans.

"Hey Colts fans, Philip Rivers here," Rivers said in the video. "My family and I are super excited to be a part of the Colt family. I know I've been an opponent for many, many years, but I've always had a great deal of respect for this organization, this fanbase, and looking forward to a great 2020 season."

You can check out the video here:

While Rivers endured a disappointing 2019 season, he has a chance to bounce back in Indianapolis. The Colts boast one of the top offensive lines in the NFL as well as a group of skill- position players headlined by wideout T.Y. Hilton and running back Marlon Mack. The defense -- led by linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive back Malik Hooker, and newcomer DeForest Buckner -- also offers star power and potential.

But most importantly, Rivers will work with some of his favorite coaches. Frank Reich, who previously served as the Chargers' quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator, has served as the Colts' head coach for the past two seasons. Indianapolis' offensive coordinator, Nick Sirianni, also worked with Rivers as his position coach. Along with up-and-coming defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the coaching staff should put the team in position to contend in 2020.

