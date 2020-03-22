ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers Introduced to Colts Fans Via Selfie Video

Jason B. Hirschhorn

After a 16-year run with the Los Angeles Chargers, Philip Rivers has moved on to a new team, the Indianapolis Colts.

Though typically a player of his esteem would merit an introductory press conference, the travel limitations imposed by the COVID-19 outbreak has forced all players and team personnel to remain home for the foreseeable future.

Still, that has not stopped Rivers from introducing himself to his new fanbase. Wearing his signature "Nunc Coepi" baseball cap, the 38-year-old quarterback put out a video on social media directed at Colts fans.

"Hey Colts fans, Philip Rivers here," Rivers said in the video. "My family and I are super excited to be a part of the Colt family. I know I've been an opponent for many, many years, but I've always had a great deal of respect for this organization, this fanbase, and looking forward to a great 2020 season."

You can check out the video here:

While Rivers endured a disappointing 2019 season, he has a chance to bounce back in Indianapolis. The Colts boast one of the top offensive lines in the NFL as well as a group of skill- position players headlined by wideout T.Y. Hilton and running back Marlon Mack. The defense -- led by linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive back Malik Hooker, and newcomer DeForest Buckner -- also offers star power and potential.

But most importantly, Rivers will work with some of his favorite coaches. Frank Reich, who previously served as the Chargers' quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator, has served as the Colts' head coach for the past two seasons. Indianapolis' offensive coordinator, Nick Sirianni, also worked with Rivers as his position coach. Along with up-and-coming defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the coaching staff should put the team in position to contend in 2020.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments (1)
Footballfan55
Footballfan55

Kind of a weird clip. I am glad that he's out of LA.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft: Four Quarterbacks Make Top 20 in New S.I. Big Board

The Chargers have plenty of quarterbacks and a top-shelf defensive prospect to consider with their first-round pick.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Sports Illustrated's Jason B. Hirschhorn expectations for Philip Rivers with the Colts

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SI.com's Howard Balzer on the letter the NFL's chief medical officer penned to the players

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Lose Another Key Special-Teamer in Free Agency as Jatavis Brown Joins Eagles

After losing Derek Watt and Adrian Phillips in free agency, the Chargers watched as fellow special-teamer Jatavis Brown left for the Eagles.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

SoFi Stadium Construction will Continue with Only Essential Workers Onsite

Construction on SoFi Stadium will continue under California's stay-at-home order with only essential workers onsite.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Melvin Gordon Joins Broncos, Heating Up Rivalry with Chargers

Soon after the Chargers lured Chris Harris Jr. from the Broncos, running back Melvin Gordon agreed to terms with Denver.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

Chargers Lose Adrian Phillips to Patriots, Continuing Revamp of Secondary

One of the Chargers' veteran leaders, defensive back Adrian Phillips, will leave to join the post-Tom Brady Patriots.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Roto Experts break down former Chargers QB Philip Rivers' impact on the Colts

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SI.com looks at the biggest changes in Super Bowl odds since the start of free agency

Jason B. Hirschhorn

California's Stay-at-Home Order Could Affect SoFi Stadium Construction

California's new stay-at-home order could affect the construction of SoFi Stadium, and delays could impact the venue's availability for the upcoming NFL season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn