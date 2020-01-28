Chargers Have Not Made Final Decision on Philip Rivers

One day after saying that the Los Angeles Chargers had "moved on from Philip Rivers" on The Herd, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer clarifies that he did not intend his comments to mean the team had finalized a decision not to re-sign its longtime starting quarterback.

"I said that yesterday, I didn't report it," Glazer told NBC San Diego's Fernando Ramirez. "When I report something, trust me, the world will know. I'll put it out there. I was on Colin Cowherd's show, and I was talking about [Tom] Brady or [Drew] Brees. I was talking about another quarterback. It was like a flippant comment about Eli Manning and Rivers and Brees and how different they are than Brady's situation. And then, man, it just got picked up around with everywhere. I was doing something else. I was filming something for FOX. And people started texting me, "Hey, what did you report about Rivers?' And I'm like, 'I don't know what the hell you're talking about. I didn't report anything on Rivers.'

"Now, do I think he comes back there? No, but I'm not reporting it. It's my opinion of what happens. I didn't report it as fact that they had moved on from him."

Glazer's clarified statement jibes with a subsequent report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said the Chargers "have not made a decision yet on what they're going to do" and could consider using the franchise tag on Rivers before free agency. Even if Rivers returns for a 17th season with the organization, Los Angeles could acquire a successor in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While the future remains uncertain for Rivers, the Chargers plan to make a decision before March 18, the first day of the new league year and the official start of free agency. "Yeah, more than likely," general manager Tom Telesco said of making a call on Rivers before the new league year. "There's no doubt." Unrestricted free agents can officially sign contracts with new teams at that time.

