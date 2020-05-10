Philip Rivers Expected to Join Rare Company in 2020 Season

When Philip Rivers steps onto TIAA Bank Field as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, he will join rare company. Few signal-callers lead their teams to 100 victories, and those that do rarely leave to start elsewhere. Rivers, who won 123 games as a starter for the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, can become one of the few exceptions.

According to NFL Research, only four quarterbacks have started for new teams after winning 100 or more games with a previous franchise. Joe Montana became the first member of the club in 1993 when he started for the Kansas City Chiefs after winning exactly 100 games with the San Francisco 49ers. Brett Favre actually qualifies twice for the list, winning 160 games with the Green Bay Packers before starting games for the New York Jets in 2008 and Minnesota Vikings in 2009. Peyton Manning most recently joined in 2012, starting for the Denver Broncos after notching 186 wins as the starter for the Colts.

In a strange twist, another quarterback can join Rivers in this rare club this season. Tom Brady, who 219 games with the New England Patriots, will begin 2020 as the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will mark the first time in NFL history that two signal-callers with at least 100 wins with previous teams will start their first game for a new franchise in the same week. The Buccaneers kick off their season at the New Orleans Saints.

While Rivers will have the opportunity to make history this year, he will not receive the opportunity to play his former team, at least in the regular season. The Colts do not have the Chargers on their schedule this year and might not play them next season either depending on how the clubs finish 2020. Earlier this week, Rivers said he and Indianapolis "hope it's more than one year" that he'll continue to play, leaving the door open for a revenge game against Los Angeles in the future.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH