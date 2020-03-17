ChargerReport
Philip Rivers, Colts Discussing Possible Contract

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Though Philip Rivers left his longtime NFL home this offseason, he might see plenty of familiar faces at his next stop. The veteran quarterback and his representatives have engaged in contract discussions with the Indianapolis Colts, a team that employs multiple coaches who worked with Rivers in the past.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

In Indianapolis, Rivers would reunite with Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Reich served as the San Diego Chargers' quarterbacks coach in 2013 and offensive coordinator the two following seasons. After his promotion to play-caller, Sirianni took over as Rivers' position coach. The signal-caller has remained in contact with his former coaches which could help facilitate a deal.

But the union makes sense for the Colts as well. After quarterback Andrew Luck's surprise retirement last preseason, the team transitioned Jacoby Brissett into the starting role. Brissett started the year strong but trailed off down the stretch, contributing to Indianapolis missing the playoffs. To take the next step, the offense needs to improve behind center.

Exactly how much Rivers can improve the quarterback play remains unclear. He committed 23 turnovers in 2019 and nearly lost his job after tossing seven interceptions over a two-game stretch. Rivers will need to significantly curtail those mistakes in order to boost Indianapolis' fortunes.

At the same time, Rivers would have several luxuries he lacked during his final chapter with the Chargers. The Colts boast one of the best offensive lines in the league that should significantly reduce the number of hurried throws, knockdowns, and sacks the 38-year-old quarterback will have to absorb. Rivers also has excelled at getting the ball out quickly, a trait that fits well with Reich and Sirianni's offense.

Ultimately, the decision will come down to price. The Colts have approximately $45.6 million in available cap space, according to Over the Cap. Still, general manager Chris Ballard has largely avoided overspending on free agents in his three years at the helm. While Rivers still possesses many of the skills that made him a top-shelf quarterback for more than a decade, his age and recent play suggest the team might only get a season or two out of him. Ballard will weigh those considerations when determining what type of contract, if any, to offer Rivers.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

