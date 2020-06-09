ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Ex-Chargers QB Philip Rivers 'Already Calling Guys to Throw' in Indy

Jason B. Hirschhorn

INDIANAPOLIS -- The prospect of reuniting with coaches Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni drew Philip Rivers to sign with the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran quarterback played for Reich and Sirianni in the early 2010s as members of the San Diego Chargers, and those relationships made Indianapolis the obvious choice for Rivers when he became a free agent for the first time earlier this year.

But while Rivers arrives in Indianapolis with an understanding of Reich and Sirianni's offense, he still needs to build rapport with his new teammates. Though most of that work will occur during training camp, that process has already begun, according to Rivers' head coach.

"[Rivers is] in Indy now," Reich said Monday. "He's moved here to Indy. His family -- all nine children -- they're all here. They're swimming in pools in Indianapolis and making new friends. Really, looking forward to being part of the Indianapolis community. And I know he's already calling guys to throw."

Rivers spent the past decade tossing passes primarily to Keenan Allen (524 receptions over that span), Antonio Gates (476), and Melvin Gordon (224). Such a stable supporting cast can make life easier for a quarterback, but it can also make the transition to another team more difficult. Rivers might understand the main tenets of the offensive system, but he has yet to complete a pass to T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle, or any of the Colts' other top pass catchers.

Holding throwing sessions with those players can't bridge the knowledge gap by itself, but it can provide a foundation upon which Rivers and his teammates can build chemistry.

"I believe the players are doing something on their own," Reich said. "They're going to do some things and work out some stuff, not only on a smaller scale but on a bigger scale. I don't know how that's going to play out, but that's what I'm hearing."

Of all of Rivers' traits, his Chargers teammates raved first and foremost about his leadership ability. Organizing throwing sessions represents just a small part of what the veteran signal-caller can bring to the Indianapolis locker room.

"[Rivers has] such command on football, the subject of football, and Xs and Os, and the little nuances of what it takes to be great," Reich said. "And not only the schematic expertise, but the little game within the game expertise. This guy is brilliant."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL, NFLPA Squabble Over Players Returning to Club Facilities

The NFL and NFLPA continue to squabble over how and when players could return to team facilities later this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Build Through Trenches in ESPN NFL Redraft

In a redraft of the entire NFL, the Chargers ended up with three players in the trenches as well as second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers WR Reche Caldwell Killed Saturday

Former Chargers wide receiver Reche Caldwell died Saturday of gunshot wounds after robbers ambushed him outside his Tampa home.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SoFi Stadium Worker Dies After Fall from Roof

A construction worker died following a fall from the roof of SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Chargers and Rams.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Least Likely League to Not Crown 2020 Champion

According to oddsmakers, the NFL appears the least likely major North American sports league to not crown a 2020 champion.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Casey Hayward Ranks No. 39 in PFF50

Veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. ranked No. 39 overall in PFF50.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Austin Ekeler's Workout-Warrior Reputation Began as a College Freshman

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's reputation as a workout warrior dates back to his earliest days in college.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

DanKuhn14

Chargers Legend LaDainian Tomlinson Named Top Fantasy RB of All-Time

Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson topped a list of greatest fantasy running backs of all-time.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Drew Brees' Anthem Comments Draw Criticism from Roderic Teamer

Drew Brees' comments about "disrespecting the flag" have drawn criticism from many corners, including Chargers safety and New Orleans native Roderic Teamer.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Coaches May Return to Team Facilities Starting June 5

Coaching staffs for the Chargers and other NFL teams can conditionally return to their facilities starting Friday, June 5.

Jason B. Hirschhorn