Ex-Chargers QB Philip Rivers 'Already Calling Guys to Throw' in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- The prospect of reuniting with coaches Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni drew Philip Rivers to sign with the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran quarterback played for Reich and Sirianni in the early 2010s as members of the San Diego Chargers, and those relationships made Indianapolis the obvious choice for Rivers when he became a free agent for the first time earlier this year.

But while Rivers arrives in Indianapolis with an understanding of Reich and Sirianni's offense, he still needs to build rapport with his new teammates. Though most of that work will occur during training camp, that process has already begun, according to Rivers' head coach.

"[Rivers is] in Indy now," Reich said Monday. "He's moved here to Indy. His family -- all nine children -- they're all here. They're swimming in pools in Indianapolis and making new friends. Really, looking forward to being part of the Indianapolis community. And I know he's already calling guys to throw."

Rivers spent the past decade tossing passes primarily to Keenan Allen (524 receptions over that span), Antonio Gates (476), and Melvin Gordon (224). Such a stable supporting cast can make life easier for a quarterback, but it can also make the transition to another team more difficult. Rivers might understand the main tenets of the offensive system, but he has yet to complete a pass to T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle, or any of the Colts' other top pass catchers.

Holding throwing sessions with those players can't bridge the knowledge gap by itself, but it can provide a foundation upon which Rivers and his teammates can build chemistry.

"I believe the players are doing something on their own," Reich said. "They're going to do some things and work out some stuff, not only on a smaller scale but on a bigger scale. I don't know how that's going to play out, but that's what I'm hearing."

Of all of Rivers' traits, his Chargers teammates raved first and foremost about his leadership ability. Organizing throwing sessions represents just a small part of what the veteran signal-caller can bring to the Indianapolis locker room.

"[Rivers has] such command on football, the subject of football, and Xs and Os, and the little nuances of what it takes to be great," Reich said. "And not only the schematic expertise, but the little game within the game expertise. This guy is brilliant."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH