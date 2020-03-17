Philip Rivers Lands with Colts, Reuniting QB with Frank Reich

Philip Rivers will play for a new team in 2020, but he will do so for a familiar coach. On Tuesday, Rivers agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts, reuniting the veteran quarterback with former San Diego Chargers assistant turned head coach Frank Reich.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rivers will receive a one-year deal worth $25 million. The Colts can use sign him to a subsequent contract or use the franchise tag on him if they want to keep in him Indianapolis past the upcoming season.

Before taking over as Colts head coach two years ago, Reich spent three seasons with the Chargers as a quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator. The offense he runs in Indianapolis remains similar to the one he implemented in San Diego, allowing Rivers to more easily transition to his new NFL home. The Colts also employ Nick Sirianni as offensive coordinator, another assistant with which Rivers worked earlier in his career.

With Rivers now in the fold, the Colts could have another quarterback decision to make. Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games for the team last season, becomes one of the most expensive backups in the league. He will count more than $21 million against Indianapolis' cap in 2020 and would create a dead-money hit of $12.5 million if released before June 1. Alternatively, general manager Chris Ballard could trade Brissett and open up nearly $16 million in cap space. Perhaps the New England Patriots, who learned on Tuesday that longtime starter Tom Brady will not re-sign, could become a trade partner.

Regardless of how the Colts handle Brissett, Rivers has now taken over in the team in the present and perhaps the future.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH