Philip Rivers to Become High-School Football Coach

Following the Los Angeles Chargers' final home game in 2019, Philip Rivers discussed his future both in and outside the NFL. He mentioned that despite his desire to continue playing, he had to look toward the future and devoting more time to his family.

"Time's ticking," Rivers said. "I'm going to have a sixth-grade son that I got to get ready to coach at some point here before too long."

Though Rivers will play for at least one more season in the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, he has already set the groundwork for fulfilling the wish he mentioned that day. This week, St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, announced that Rivers would take over the football program when he eventually hangs up the cleats for good.

"It's a special day for me and my family, really," Rivers said at a press conference held at the school. "I will probably get a little emotional. I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I'm now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high-school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of these out?"

A longtime resident of San Diego, Rivers relocated his family to northern Florida earlier this year in anticipation of his eventual retirement. Fairhope lies near the border of Alabama and Florida, presumably within proximity of the new Rivers homestead. Whenever Rivers does decide to retire, he can almost immediately begin work at the high school.

"I've expressed publicly and the Colts have said too they hope it's more than one year," Rivers said. "But we take it one year at a time. I love playing. When the time does end, you will get the same passion and work ethic at this school and community that I've poured into my career."

