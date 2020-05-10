ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Philip Rivers to Become High-School Football Coach

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Following the Los Angeles Chargers' final home game in 2019, Philip Rivers discussed his future both in and outside the NFL. He mentioned that despite his desire to continue playing, he had to look toward the future and devoting more time to his family.

"Time's ticking," Rivers said. "I'm going to have a sixth-grade son that I got to get ready to coach at some point here before too long."

Though Rivers will play for at least one more season in the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, he has already set the groundwork for fulfilling the wish he mentioned that day. This week, St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, announced that Rivers would take over the football program when he eventually hangs up the cleats for good.

"It's a special day for me and my family, really," Rivers said at a press conference held at the school. "I will probably get a little emotional. I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I'm now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high-school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of these out?"

A longtime resident of San Diego, Rivers relocated his family to northern Florida earlier this year in anticipation of his eventual retirement. Fairhope lies near the border of Alabama and Florida, presumably within proximity of the new Rivers homestead. Whenever Rivers does decide to retire, he can almost immediately begin work at the high school.

"I've expressed publicly and the Colts have said too they hope it's more than one year," Rivers said. "But we take it one year at a time. I love playing. When the time does end, you will get the same passion and work ethic at this school and community that I've poured into my career."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Early Lines Favor Chargers in Seven Games on 2020 Schedule

The early lines favor the Chargers in seven games, see them as dogs in seven others, and list two games as pick'ems.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Justin Herbert Almost Gave Up Football in High School

Had Oregon not offered Justin Herbert as a senior in high school, he believes he would have pursued a career in baseball instead.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Five Key Games on Chargers' 2020 Schedule

The Chargers' schedule includes five games that could significantly impact whether they return to the playoffs in 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Win Totals Set Following Schedule Release

The Chargers' win total comes in at eight victories, placing them in the middle of the pack among NFL teams.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Still Able to Adjust 2020 Schedule Due to Coronavirus

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged that the current 2020 schedule could change based on health and safety considerations.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' 2020 Schedule Released, Draw Chiefs for SoFi Stadium Opener

Barring a postponement or cancellation, the Chargers will play their first game at the new SoFi Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Among Favorites for Comeback Player of the Year

Chargers defensive back Derwin James has 40/1 odds to win Comeback Player of the Year according to one oddsmaker.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Lays Out Protocol for Reopening Team Facilities

The NFL doesn't yet know when it will reopen club faculties, but teams will soon have protocols in place for when they receive the green light to return.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

No Chargers Super Bowl Matchup Has Better Than 125/1 Odds

At least for now, the Chargers face long odds to reach a Super Bowl regardless of opponent.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Frank Reich: Working with Philip Rivers Again 'Like Riding a Bike'

Colts coach Frank Reich feels Philip Rivers' transition into his offensive system has gone well due to their familiarity with one another.

Jason B. Hirschhorn