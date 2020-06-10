Players Coalition Calls for End of Qualified Immunity

On the heels of the multi-week protests over police brutality, the Players Coalition has written to the United States congress in support of the Ending Qualified Immunity Act. The proposed legislation, introduced by congressmen Ayanna Pressley and Justin Amash, seeks to hold law enforcement officials accountable for their actions.

"The Supreme Court has caused irreparable harm to public trust by creating and then expanding the doctrine of qualified immunity, which often exempts police officers and others from liability, even for shocking abuse," the Players Coalition said in the letter. "Under that doctrine, first developed in 1967 and widened ever since, plaintiffs must show that government officials violated 'clearly established' law to receive damages for harm. A plaintiff wins only if a prior Court found an official liable under a nearly identical fact-pattern. This standard is virtually impossible to meet, and the protections promised under section 1983 seem largely symbolic as a result.

"Qualified immunity has shielded some of the worst law enforcement officials in America."

The letter included the signatures of numerous sports luminaries including several NFL superstars, among them former San Diego Chargers quarterback Drew Brees.

Awareness of the doctrine of qualified immunity has risen following the killing of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis in May. Floyd's death spurred large-scale protests in numerous major cities across the nation with further demonstrations of support taking place internationally. Those protests led to increased charges for Chauvin as well as other officers present at the time of the killing.

