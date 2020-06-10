ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Players Coalition Calls for End of Qualified Immunity

Jason B. Hirschhorn

On the heels of the multi-week protests over police brutality, the Players Coalition has written to the United States congress in support of the Ending Qualified Immunity Act. The proposed legislation, introduced by congressmen Ayanna Pressley and Justin Amash, seeks to hold law enforcement officials accountable for their actions.

"The Supreme Court has caused irreparable harm to public trust by creating and then expanding the doctrine of qualified immunity, which often exempts police officers and others from liability, even for shocking abuse," the Players Coalition said in the letter. "Under that doctrine, first developed in 1967 and widened ever since, plaintiffs must show that government officials violated 'clearly established' law to receive damages for harm. A plaintiff wins only if a prior Court found an official liable under a nearly identical fact-pattern. This standard is virtually impossible to meet, and the protections promised under section 1983 seem largely symbolic as a result.

"Qualified immunity has shielded some of the worst law enforcement officials in America."

The letter included the signatures of numerous sports luminaries including several NFL superstars, among them former San Diego Chargers quarterback Drew Brees.

Awareness of the doctrine of qualified immunity has risen following the killing of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis in May. Floyd's death spurred large-scale protests in numerous major cities across the nation with further demonstrations of support taking place internationally. Those protests led to increased charges for Chauvin as well as other officers present at the time of the killing.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Anthony Lynn, Chargers Coaches Return to Team Facility

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn returned to the team's Costa Mesa facility on Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Ranks No. 31 in PFF50

Chargers defensive back Derwin James ranked 31st overall on Pro Football Focus' list of the top 50 players entering 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Ex-Chargers QB Philip Rivers 'Already Calling Guys to Throw' in Indy

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has already organized throwing sessions with his new Colts teammates, according to head coach Frank Reich.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL, NFLPA Squabble Over Players Returning to Club Facilities

The NFL and NFLPA continue to squabble over how and when players could return to team facilities later this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Build Through Trenches in ESPN NFL Redraft

In a redraft of the entire NFL, the Chargers ended up with three players in the trenches as well as second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers WR Reche Caldwell Killed Saturday

Former Chargers wide receiver Reche Caldwell died Saturday of gunshot wounds after robbers ambushed him outside his Tampa home.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SoFi Stadium Worker Dies After Fall from Roof

A construction worker died following a fall from the roof of SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Chargers and Rams.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Least Likely League to Not Crown 2020 Champion

According to oddsmakers, the NFL appears the least likely major North American sports league to not crown a 2020 champion.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Casey Hayward Ranks No. 39 in PFF50

Veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. ranked No. 39 overall in PFF50.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Austin Ekeler's Workout-Warrior Reputation Began as a College Freshman

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's reputation as a workout warrior dates back to his earliest days in college.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

DanKuhn14