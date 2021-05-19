Chargers 2021 schedule prediction in May

It has been a week since the NFL schedule was released. There are some key matchups that will determine how the Chargers season will go especially late in the season. It is always fun to do a record predictor in May.

Things will change from now to the start of the season. The team’s brass has done a lot to get in the words of former Chargers coach Mike McCoy “best 53-men on the field.”

Here is the schedule prediction.

Week 1 @ Washington Football Team Win

While Washington is an up-and-coming team with a great defense but look for Brandon Staley to come out and have a statement win. The Chargers offense, if healthy, should be able to go blow to blow with the WFT defense. If safety Derwin James is back than the Bolts defense should control Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Week 2 vs. Dallas Cowboys Win

The Cowboys don’t have the kind of defense to be able to stop the Chargers offense. What Dallas has is a high-powered offense that if the Bolts defense doesn’t slow them down can put up 35+. The Cowboys have a lot of weapons on offense, so that will be crucial to slow down. Chargers win the shootout.

Week 3 @ Kansas City Loss

It is too early. Kansas City has dominated the AFC since Peyton Manning retired. The Chargers are coming up the mountain and they will challenge Kansas City, but Patrick Mahomes doesn’t lose in September and doesn’t throw interceptions.

Week 4 vs. Las Vegas Raiders Win

The Bolts almost beat the Raiders last year in the final play of the game, but Donald Parham couldn’t hold on to the ball. Expect Justin Herbert to look towards a certain former teammates way and test him early. The defense will need to slow down Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake to come out with the victory.

Week 5 vs. Cleveland Browns Loss

This will be a very tough game. Baker Mayfield ended the season on a hot streak and the Browns only improved in the offseason. They get receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back to the offense so they will be better. The Browns set out to improve their defense and did make big moves. It may be too much for the Chargers early in the season.

Week 6 @ Baltimore Ravens Win

This is a statement win in the first few weeks of the season. The Bolts defense has two cornerbacks in Chris Harris and Asante Samuel that aren’t afraid to tackle whether it is the quarterback or running back. The Keenan Allen vs Marcus Peters matchup will be great to see once again. It will be a tough game, but Herbert will outduel Lamar Jackson.

Week 7 Bye Week 4-2

Week 8 vs. New England Patriots Win

The Patriots embarrassed the Bolts last season beating them 45-0. Even though it was a different coaching staff that doesn’t mean the players from last year forgot. The Pats will be better this year, but so will the Chargers. The offensive line will be better and there is no way special teams can be as bad as last season.

Week 9 @ Philadelphia Eagles Win

Philly is a rebuilding team that has a second-year quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Expect the Chargers pass rush including Joey Bosa to be rushing Hurts all game long. Bolts will face their former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The Eagles defense is a work in progress, so the Chargers offense may be able to run wild on them, Brother!

Week 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings Win

It depends on which Kirk Cousins the Bolts get to face because the last time these two met he worked them. Minnesota features three get weapons in Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and running back Dalvin Cook. Chargers defense will need to be on. Vikings defense might be the weak point so Herbert may have a big game.

Week 11 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Win

Another revenge game. Two years ago, the Steelers came in on Sunday Night Football and embarrassed the Chargers with Duck Hodges at quarterback. The Steelers offense has taken some blows with the left side of their offensive line now gone. Their defense will still be good, but they have lost players there too, so expect Herbert to take advantage.

Week 12 @ Denver Broncos Loss

The Chargers haven’t swept the Broncos since the 2010-2011 season. Expect the Bolts to have a slip up game against them. Denver added Patrick Surtain, Kyle Fuller, and Ronald Darby so expect their secondary to be similar to the “No Fly Zone” squad of a couple of years ago. The Broncos offense has really good receivers that will challenge the Bolts secondary. Teddy Bridgewater will win his second straight against the Bolts.

Week 13 @ Cincinnati Bengals Win

It will be Joe Burrow versus Justin Herbert. The matchup the NFL didn’t get to see week one of last season. Last season, Burrow had Joey Bosa all over him during the game, so expect him to get pressure while the Bengals did improve with the addition of receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Herbert takes the first matchup.

Week 14 vs. New York Giants Loss

Chargers are due a slip up and here it is. The Giants offense features Saquon Barkley along with Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney, so they are explosive. The Giants defense also has some playmakers, who will give them a rough time.

Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs Loss

It will be a short week, so will the Bolts have all their top players? Maybe. Maybe not. KC will come in hot and will sweep the Bolts. Like previously said the Chargers are almost there, but not there yet. Both games will be close….very close.

Week 16 @ Houston Texans Win

Houston is kind of a mess all-around. Chargers will most likely go into NRG Stadium and blow out the Texans.

Week 17 vs. Denver Broncos Win

Chargers will be able to get the upper hand on the Broncos in the second matchup.

Week 18 @ Las Vegas Raiders Win

The Chargers won in Vegas last year and this season will be no different.

__

Chargers finish the season 12-5 and will be a wild card team. This is May, so during training camp there will be another prediction of the schedule.