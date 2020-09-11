Preview of the Chargers-Bengals matchup with James Rapien of AllBengals

The first week of the NFL season is underway. The Chargers will travel to Cincinnati on Friday afternoon as they prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday.

It is the much-anticipated debut of Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The rookie has some weapons on the offense with recently extended running back Joe Mixon, returning receiver A.J. Green, and other receiver Tyler Boyd.

I asked AllBengals publisher James Rapien a series of questions about how the Bengals have looked going into the 2020 season.

1. Without any preseason games, how has rookie quarterback Joe Burrow adapted to the NFL? And did he have a strong camp?

Burrow hasn’t had any trouble learning the Bengals’ offense. He has a strong command of the playbook and quickly earned his teammates respect once camp started. There are going to be growing pains since he didn’t have a preseason or a normal offseason, but all signs point to him having a successful rookie year.

He rarely made the same mistake twice in practice. The accuracy that we saw in college has translated to the pros, as has his athleticism and ability to move in the pocket. The Bengals have high expectations for Burrow and there’s no reason to think he can’t deliver after what he’s done over the past few months.

2. AJ Green is coming off two injury riddled seasons how has he performed this camp? And how has his relationship with Joe Burrow developed?

Green looks like his old self. He’s fast, quick and explosive. Unfortunately, he’s tweaked his hamstring during the Bengals first full padded practice. The coaching staff has tried to limit him in practice. That’s caused him to miss valuable reps with Burrow in practice. They don’t seem too concerned about not having a lot of time together, but it could play a factor on Sunday. Expect Green to play and get his fair share of snaps, but there’s no telling if he’s going to be on the same page as his rookie quarterback.

3. Since Trae Waynes is hurt how will the Bengals defense try to defend the Chargers receivers?

They were never banking on Waynes to be their top corner. That’s a spot that they’re hoping William Jackson III can grab ahold of after struggling last season. They did sign Waynes to be a top number two corner on this team. With the 27-year-old out, Darius Phillips slides into that starting role, alongside Jackson and Mackenzie Alexander.

Phillips will play on the outside. He has plenty of ability. He led the team with four interceptions last season, even though he played 108 snaps. He also had some mental mistakes that led to touchdowns for the Bengals opponent. If the Chargers are going to test anyone in this secondary, it should be Phillips. He has great ball skills, but sometimes he finds himself in the wrong spot. If he can correct that, he has a chance to be a quality starting cornerback. Expect Alexander to get the bulk of the work against Keenan Allen in the slot.

4. Now that running back Joe Mixon has signed his new contract extension, will he be used a little more to settle down Burrow and throw everything at him in his first NFL game?

That’s exactly what I would do if I were this coaching staff. Feed Mixon, not only on the ground, but through the air. Make the Chargers linebackers cover him out of the backfield, similar to how Los Angeles uses Austin Ekeler.

Mixon should get 22-25 touches per game, which means 17-20 carries and five receptions. If they can get him going it’ll make life easier on Burrow and the offensive line.

5. What do the Bengals have to do to beat the Chargers on Sunday?

The first thing they have to do is keep Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram and that defensive line in check. Jonah Williams is making his NFL debut at left tackle. Bobby Hart is playing right tackle. Those are two matchups that the Chargers will certainly look to exploit.

They need to get Burrow into a rhythm early. Quick slants and screens to Green, John Ross and Tyler Boyd could help with that. On defense, it’s all about tackling and stopping Austin Ekeler. Tyrod Taylor isn’t going to make many mistakes. He’s a conservative quarterback. They have to limit the big plays that Ekeler, Allen and these other skill players are capable of making. It’s much easier said than done without a preseason. These guys didn’t tackle much, which is going to be a big challenge on Sunday.

With Derwin James out, I give the Bengals a shot, but they have to keep Burrow upright and contain the Chargers’ top weapons.