Questions About Job Security Arise for Anthony Lynn After Chargers Blow yet Another Lead

Sunday was yet another rough day for the Chargers (2-5) after they blew a 21-point lead to the Denver Broncos (3-4). It is just one of the many blown leads by the Chargers not only this season but the last two.

This was the fourth game in a row Lynn’s squad blew a lead. In week four against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they blew a 17-point lead, they lost. A week later, they had a 17-point lead against the New Orleans Saints, they lost. Last week, they had a 16-point lead on the Jacksonville Jaguars and lost the lead, but they ended up winning the game. On Sunday, they held a 21-point lead on the Denver Broncos, they lost.

After the game, Lynn came to the podium and was asked how he felt about his job after blowing his fifth lead this season.

“When you’re not winning, you should be, to be honest with you,” Lynn said when asked if he’s concerned about his job security. “But I don’t let that consume me. I’m never going to turn this around or do what I need to do here if that’s all I’m thinking about.”

The Chargers could be 7-0 right now. They could be 6-1. They even could be 5-2. They could be battling the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and even the Indianapolis Colts for the AFC, but instead, they are battling for a top-ten pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lynn isn’t the main problem. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense has had a hand in blowing these leads as well. In the games against Tampa Bay, New Orleans, and Denver, the defense started the first half playing so well, and in the second half, they forget how to tackle, how to get to the quarterback, and how to cover playmakers.

The defense has been hit with the injury bug very hard. They are missing all-pro safety Derwin James, linebacker Drue Tranquill, and all-pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr., but even with those pieces missing, the Chargers have been in these games. It seems like in the second half, the opposing teams adjust, and the defense goes from playing at a top-five defensive level to a bottom five in just 15- minutes of rest.

Is Lynn considering any staff changes?

“Right now, it’s not time to make those changes because this is what we have,” Lynn said. “This is our staff. These are our players. Right now, what we gotta do as a group is figure this out. Why are we blowing these leads that we’re getting and why we’re not finishing games like we need to in the fourth quarter?”

When he was asked in further detail, Lynn got a little defensive.

“What do you want to do? Go hire new players? Go hire new coaches right in the middle of the season? You can’t do that. This is what we have. We’re going to have to figure this s*** out right now,” said a frustrated Lynn.

Now Lynn and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen’s offense has been putting up big numbers since the Tampa Bay game, but they have a problem as well. Their game plan is clearly working for three quarters, but it seems like when they get in the fourth quarter, they can’t rescue the result.

Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen was frustrated during the game. On a third and six on Denver’s 29-yard line, the Bolts couldn’t convert; it seemed like there was miscommunication. Allen looked over at the coaches, threw up his hands, and threw a fist in frustration.

“I just feel like we knew they were going to be in blitz zero,” Allen explained. “I wanted something better.”

Next drive, they get down to the Denver 17 and get called for a crackback penalty. Their offense stalls and they have to kick a field goal. That gave them a six-point lead. Denver was able to come back and score a touchdown to win the game.

The Chargers are 3-14 in one-score games since last season. They are 7-16 in that span. Last year, the Chargers had offensive problems as well, but it was more about them starting slow. Then, when having the opportunity to win those games, then quarterback Philip Rivers would have an untimely turnover, and it would cost them the game.

Rivers is now a Colt, and the Bolts are still having problems finishing, but this season is about finishing opponents off when having a big lead.

There are a lot of questions being asked about Lynn, Bradley, and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. As of right now, it doesn’t seem like any changes will be made to the coaching staff. Lynn just wants to figure it out because he knows the clock is ticking, and this team hasn’t developed the killer instinct to put teams away.

“I know we can figure this out,” Lynn said. “I saw too much good on the football field. I saw these guys start fast like they’ve always done.”