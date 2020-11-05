Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Is Impressed with Chargers QB Justin Herbert

When the Chargers take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, there will be some familiarity between the starting quarterback of the home team and the visitors' head coach.

During the draft process earlier this year, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden met with Justin Herbert. A quarterback from the University of Oregon. From that meeting, Gruden liked what he heard and knew about the quarterback.

"He was a team guy," explained Gruden. "He never missed practice. He didn't care if he threw the ball for 300 yards, or they ran for 300 yards. He just wanted to win. And he's an unselfish kid. He's got a great background. I can't say any more good things about him. He's really impressive."

Since being drafted sixth overall by the Chargers, the questions about Herbert pre-draft seem to be all but a memory.

"I've been really impressed with him from him becoming the surprise starter against the Chiefs defending world champions and taking the first drive down for a touchdown," Gruden said.

Gruden has kept a close eye on Herbert. The offensive-minded coach has seen what steps Herbert has taken this season.

"He understands where the matchups are," explained Gruden. "He knows when Mike Williams is one on one, you can see that, and he's not afraid to take the shot. He's been good with his eyes. He's looking off DBS, and he's given guys a chance to make plays for him."

During the Chiefs game, Herbert was facing a third and goal on the Chiefs 14-yard line. Kicker Michael Badgley was getting ready to come on. Herbert had receiver Jalen Guyton all the way to the left, receiver Keenan Allen came in motion into the slot, and tight end Hunter Henry was at the line. Herbert hiked the ball; he looked like he was going to Allen, and cornerback Rashad Fenton bit and came to help, which left Guyton open in the end zone for his first career touchdown reception as well as the rookie's first career throwing score.

"He has shown the ability to throw the ball into tight windows," explained Gruden. "He's made athletic plays. He's shown great toughness. Heck, of course, I compliment everybody. You guys know that."

In the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Herbert did play action, stood in the pocket, and had a defender in his face when he made a crazy throw to Allen on the sideline over cornerback Carlton Davis. It was a catch only Allen could make.

"When you can have a good running game, and you can throw the ball to guys like Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry and Mike Williams. That helps as well," Gruden said.

Herbert was the luckiest quarterback in the draft because of the weapons the Bolts had on offense. He has grown his relationship with all three of his weapons, it seems like every NFL game he plays.

One of the unique areas of his game has been Herbert's ability to spread the ball around. He has thrown a touchdown pass to at least eight different receivers while 13 receivers have caught a pass from the rookie quarterback.

"The thing I like about him is he can create when nothing's there," Gruden said. "He can make a positive play scrambling for a first down or scrambling for completion. Those guys are the hardest to defend."

During Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, the Bolts were in second and goal from the Broncos two-yard line before halftime. Herbert rolled to his right and waited, waited until he had a defender in his face, so he stops then sidearm throws it to get it to his fullback Gabe Nabers for the touchdown.

"He's got all the intangibles, the intelligence, and he's got the "IT" factor to be a great success," said Gruden.

The Raiders head coach loves talking quarterbacks. When he was at ESPN, he had a show during the draft process called "Jon Gruden's QB Camp," where he sat down with the top quarterback's coming out in the draft. He would test them on the whiteboard with plays, he shows the film to have them break it down, and he goes through a mini-draft interview with them. He had quarterbacks like Andrew Luck, Jameis Winston, and even his current quarterback Derek Carr. He loves quarterbacks.

If he was at ESPN, would Herbert have been on the show?

"Yeah, I'm sure he would have been," said Gruden.

Now Gruden gets his first chance to face Herbert for the first time in his career on Sunday.

"Look forward to competing against him," said Gruden.

He will be seeing a lot of Herbert because Gruden is only in the third year of his ten-year deal with the Raiders. Gruden knows what kind of player the Chargers got in their rookie quarterback.

"You have to be impressed with the kid-- with no offseason program? Give me a break. This guy's the real deal," said Gruden.