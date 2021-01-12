Raiders Hire Former Chargers DC Gus Bradley

Changes are coming to the Chargers coaching staff, especially after former head coach Anthony Lynn's firing. Add another vacancy to the coaching staff. According to The Athletic's Vinny Bonsignore, the Bolts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will have the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bradley has been the defensive coordinator for the Chargers since 2017. He came in with Lynn and brought his defensive scheme that helps certain players flourish in his system. His defensive scheme is more zone coverage and tries to get to the quarterback with your four pass rushers.

In his first season, Bradley's stamp was felt because the Bolts defense was third in the NFL in points allowed. Their best performance was facing the Buffalo Bills when the team picked off quarterback Nathan Peterman five times and scored two defensive touchdowns.

In 2018, the Chargers drafted many weapons for Bradley featuring Florida State safety Derwin James, who became a two-time all-pro in his rookie year. The Chargers defense was one of the best in the NFL, even with missing defensive end Joey Bosa for nine games with a foot injury.

"Man, I love Gus, like a like another father away from home," said safety Derwin James. "Another guy that you know, that I wish I had more time with but just a part of the business."

The team was 12-4, and Bradley called a great game against the Baltimore Ravens and rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. Bradley had four defensive lineman and seven defensive backs on the field with no linebackers. They ran out of magic when they faced the New England Patriots in the playoffs' divisional round. The Bolts defensive tried the same defensive scheme they did a week earlier, and Tom Brady picked them apart.

These last two seasons, the Chargers have had numerous injuries, and the defense has suffered from it. Their numbers fell on the defensive side of the football. The knock-on his defensive scheme is the fact that he doesn't pressure a lot, so the quarterback has time if the defensive line doesn't generate a pass rush.

The Raiders have had a problem with their defense for years and will look to Bradley to help them revamp and improve their defense. He will now face the Chargers twice a season.

The Chargers will now have a vacancy at defensive coordinator and will look to fill that after they fill their head coaching slot.