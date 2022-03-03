NFL Combine: How to Watch, Prospect Schedule and More
NFL draft prospects will take the field Thursday, March 3 for the first time of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday featured interviews from general managers, head coaches and a portion of the draft prospects at the weeklong showcase.
Players have been broken up into positional groupings in which workouts will be completed across four days. The workouts will be held inside Lucus Oil Stadium, kicking into gear on Thursday, and closing the book on arguably the most important event of the NFL scouting circuit on Sunday.
Here is everything you need to know to watch the 2022 NFL Combine.
How to watch
- TV channel: NFL Network
- Live stream: NFL Network app, FuboTV
Prospect schedule
- Thursday: TE, QB, WO – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET
- Friday: OL, RB – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET
- Saturday: DL, LB – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET
- Sunday: PK, DB – 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET
