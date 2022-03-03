Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Combine: How to Watch, Prospect Schedule and More

Here is how you can watch the top draft prospects at this year’s NFL Combine.

NFL draft prospects will take the field Thursday, March 3 for the first time of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday featured interviews from general managers, head coaches and a portion of the draft prospects at the weeklong showcase.

Players have been broken up into positional groupings in which workouts will be completed across four days. The workouts will be held inside Lucus Oil Stadium, kicking into gear on Thursday, and closing the book on arguably the most important event of the NFL scouting circuit on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the 2022 NFL Combine.

How to watch

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general overall aerial view of Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts and the site of the 2022 NFL Scouring Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • TV channel: NFL Network
  • Live stream: NFL Network app, FuboTV

Read More

Prospect schedule

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Bench Press station at the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • Thursday: TE, QB, WO – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET
  • Friday: OL, RB – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET
  • Saturday: DL, LB – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET
  • Sunday: PK, DB – 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

Los Angeles Chargers

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The NFL Scouting Combine logo is seen at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Combine: How to Watch, Prospect Schedule and More

By Nicholas Cothrel
2 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

5 Observations From Chargers HC Brandon Staley's 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Press Conference

By MJ Hurley
13 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Brandon Staley Says Chargers Have Plans to Pursue Cornerbacks

By Nicholas Cothrel
16 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansa wide receiver Treylon Burks talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Met With Arkansas WR Treylon Burks at NFL Combine

By Nicholas Cothrel
21 hours ago
USATSI_17161248
News

Chargers Met With UCLA TE Greg Dulcich at NFL Combine

By Nicholas Cothrel
22 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

5 Observations From Chargers GM Tom Telesco's NFL Scouting Combine Press Conference

By MJ Hurley
Mar 1, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

With Defense Needing a Lift, Chargers GM Tom Telesco Indicates He Won't Waiver From Structuring Offense

By Nicholas Cothrel
Mar 1, 2022
Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Pre-Combine

By Nicholas Cothrel
Mar 1, 2022