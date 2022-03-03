NFL Combine: How to Watch, Prospect Schedule and More

Here is how you can watch the top draft prospects at this year’s NFL Combine.

NFL draft prospects will take the field Thursday, March 3 for the first time of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday featured interviews from general managers, head coaches and a portion of the draft prospects at the weeklong showcase.

Players have been broken up into positional groupings in which workouts will be completed across four days. The workouts will be held inside Lucus Oil Stadium, kicking into gear on Thursday, and closing the book on arguably the most important event of the NFL scouting circuit on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the 2022 NFL Combine.

How to watch

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general overall aerial view of Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts and the site of the 2022 NFL Scouring Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TV channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live stream: NFL Network app, FuboTV

Prospect schedule

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Bench Press station at the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday: TE, QB, WO – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

Friday: OL, RB – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

Saturday: DL, LB – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

Sunday: PK, DB – 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET

