Former Chargers WR Reche Caldwell Killed Saturday

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former San Diego Chargers wide receiver Reche Caldwell died of gunshot wounds Saturday in Tampa, Florida. Caldwell was the victim of a robbery attempt outside his home. He was 41 years old.

TMZ Sports first reported the news.

At this time, the Tampa police department can only confirm that it is investigating a homicide. According to TMZ's report, Caldwell had planned to take his girlfriend out on a date Saturday night when he returned home to retrieve a jacket. While there, a group of robbers ambushed the former NFL receiver and fired shots into his leg and chest. Caldwell died while being transported to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

The Chargers, with whom Caldwell played the first four seasons of his career, acknowledged his death Sunday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of former Charger Reche Caldwell," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Reche's family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

A former second-round draft pick out of Florida, Caldwell played in the NFL for six years. After leaving San Diego, he spent his final two seasons with the New England Patriots and Washington before retiring. Caldwell's best season came in 2006 when he led the Patriots with 61 catches for 760 yards. He also hauled in four touchdowns that year. His younger brother, Andre Caldwell, also played in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

