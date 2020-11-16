Report Card for the Chargers Following Their Loss to the Dolphins

It was a terrible loss like most of them have been this season for the Chargers. The Miami Dolphins came out early and set the tone. Their defense has been on a very different level this season because they are suffocating opposing offenses.

The Chargers have lost six out of seven games since rookie Justin Herbert, and it is because they seem to always cost themselves games with mistakes.

Here is the report card for the Chargers:

Quarterback: C+

Justin Herbert had probably his worst game as a pro, and it wasn’t all that bad. This was a teachable game for him because of how the Dolphins blitzed him and how they disguised it. This will turn out to be a positive in the overall development of the young quarterback.

Running back: B

Kalen Ballage has been a huge surprise for the Bolts. He ran the ball for 68 yards and added 34 receiving yards. He has been a big part of the offense since last week. He is a big back who was very good in short-yardage situations on Sunday. Joshua Kelley only had seven carries for 21 yards, but he ran hard when given a chance.

Receivers: C-

The receivers were either really well covered up, Herbert wasn’t finding them, or they pass rush was really messing up the flow. Maybe a little bit of each. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams only had five catches for 77 yards between them. This can’t happen. Everyone needs to do better to get both of these guys involved.

Tight ends: C

Hunter Henry had 30 receiving yards and a touchdown. Donald Parham had one catch for 13 yards. Other than that, the tight ends really weren’t involved in the offense like the receivers.

Offensive line: B

The line was whole for the first time since week two against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team did lose, and the Dolphins got good pressure, but they didn’t play bad. They protected Herbert and only allowed him to get sacked twice. They also were getting a good push for Ballage to have holes.

Defensive line: D+

They didn’t get to Tua Tagovailoa at all in this game. The one chance Jerry Tillery had, he couldn’t bring down the rookie quarterback. They didn’t get much penetration in the run game and allowed Salvon Ahmed to rush for 85 yards and one touchdown. Melvin Ingram and Uchenna Nwosu really weren’t in the backfield during the game.

Linebackers: C-

Denzel Perryman and Kenneth Murray Jr. both missed opportunities for turnovers on Sunday. Perryman had a ball popped up, and he dropped it. While Murray had a ball go right through his hands. They also didn’t do a good job against the opposing tight ends. Nick Vigil did have a fumble recovery.

Secondary: C

They didn’t help create any turnovers and, at times, got beat. They left Jakeem Grant open for a touchdown. This doesn’t look like the secondary of years past.

Special teams: F-

A blocked punt, penalties, and just a mess.

Coaching: F

Lynn said they lost in all three phases of the game. That has to do with players, but it falls on coaching. They didn’t do a good job on Sunday.

Next opportunity: I.D.K.

They play the winless New York Jets at SoFi Stadium, but the way they are playing, can they even beat them? That is the real question.