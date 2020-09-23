ChargerReport
REPORT: Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor Has a Punctured Lung out "Indefinitely"

Fernando Ramirez

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an accidentally punctured lung from the team's doctor while he was trying to administer a pain-killing injection for cracked ribs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 31-year old quarterback had a chest injury heading into the game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was given a shot before the game, and he had trouble breathing. He was taken to the hospital during the game and was discharged later that day.

The NFLPA has already begun looking into the incident, according to the assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah.

"Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts," Atallah said in a tweet on Wednesday. "An investigation has been initiated."

Schefter also said that doctors have advised the veteran quarterback not to play "indefinitely" due to the punctured lung. He also added that Taylor suffered two broken ribs in the season-opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He could be out for some time.

Last Sunday, he was replaced by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who had a good debut performance. It seems like the rookie quarterback may start this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

No matter what happens though, head coach Anthony Lynn said on Monday that, "if Tyrod is 100%, he is our starting quarterback."

Lynn also said that he feels strongly that Taylor shouldn't lose his starting spot because of something that is out of his control.

"Tyrod hasn't done anything to lose his job," Lynn said Monday. "It wasn't his fault he wasn't on the field yesterday."

Lynn is scheduled to speak to reporters this afternoon.

