Report: Chargers Reportedly Agree to Terms With Former Saints TE Jared Cook

The Chargers have reportedly agreed to a deal with tight end Jared Cook to a one-year deal worth $6 million with $4.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Cook has been a dynamic weapon in the NFL since 2011. He has been around the league and made a name for himself. This will be a weapon that quarterback Justin Herbert will be able to use in the passing game and even more in the end zone. He has caught 21 touchdowns the last three seasons and is 6’5 so expect Herbert to look his way.

The 34-year-old tight end is also a good run blocker, which is crucial for the tight end position. Cook reunites with two former coaches in offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and offensive line coach Frank Smith.

Cook was the tight end the last two years, while Lombardi was the quarterback’s coach, while Smith was the tight end coach with the Raiders when Cook had his best season as a pro. In 2018, Cook had 68 catches for 896 yards and six touchdowns.

The team needed a tight end after Hunter Henry signed with the New England Patriots. The Bolts only had Donald Parham on the roster, and with a new coaching staff, it is unknown where the 6’8 tight end stands.

The Chargers were also rumored to be in the Zach Ertz sweepstakes, but those conversations probably didn’t go anywhere clearly.

Now is Cook going to be the only tight end added until the draft? Not known, but the Chargers should look at taking a page from the Patriots playbook. If Ertz is granted his release, it would be interesting to see if they look to add the veteran tight end.

They most certainly need to add another tight end because of Cook’s age and add a different dynamic. Cook has missed three games the last two seasons, so they need to have insurance. There are still some good tight ends on the market.

For now, the team has reportedly signed a good tight end that will certainly help the offense continue to make strides.