Report: Chargers Sign former Steelers LG Matt Feiler

The Chargers have signed left guard Matt Feiler from the Pittsburgh Steelers to a three-year $21 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Feiler was the Steelers' left guard last season, so expect him to be in the same role with his new team.

It was no secret going into free agency that the Chargers needed help on the offensive line, and in less than ten hours of the tampering window, they have signed two offensive line starters. They reportedly have also signed former Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley.

Feiler is out of the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, where he played offensive guard until he was switched to tackle. During his tenure with the Steelers, he was a right tackle initially but was moved to left guard this past season, bringing much-needed versatility to the Bolts.

If there happens to be an injury at right tackle like there was last year, Feiler could slide over and help.

The Chargers reportedly now have three starters on their offensive line, with Feiler at either guard position, Linsley at center, and Bryan Bulaga at right tackle. This is all about protecting quarterback Justin Herbert.

New head coach Brandon Staley, new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and even general manager Tom Telesco himself have all said collectively that they want to build a solid offensive line to protect their franchise quarterback.

It is only day one of the tampering window, so expect the team to continue making deals and improving their roster.