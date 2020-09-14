Rookie Joshua Kelley was one of the bright spots in the Chargers victory

The Bolts are coming off their first victory of the season over the Cincinnati Bengals. It wasn’t a pretty victory, but like some of the players said after the game, “a win is a win.”

The offense had a hard time getting jump-started, but even then, at times, they stalled and settled for field goals. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor acknowledged that after the game, the team must do better in the red zone because with some of their matchups coming up, field goals won’t cut it.

Here are three positives from the game:

1. Defense showed up big

The defense has been one of the bright spots for the team in the last seasons. Defensive linemen Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery, and Uchenna Nwosu all dropped rookie Joe Burrow for a sack. They brought the pressure on Burrow all day. In the 4th quarter, the defense came up big when linebacker Denzel Perryman laid out a massive hit on running back Joe Mixon, causing him to fumble and teammate Nick Vigil recovering the ball. The Bolts turned that into three points. Then Burrow got flushed out to his left; he tried to shovel pass it to his back, but defensive end Melvin Ingram was able to intercept the pass.

2. Rookie able to help the Bolts score

Joshua Kelley was drafted in the 4th round by the team in this year’s draft. He had a strong showing in his debut performance. In the 3rd quarter, Kelley turned a handoff on third, and one into a 26-yard gain, which he admitted jump-started him. In the 4th quarter, the offense drove down to the five-yard line until Kelley punched it in for his first career touchdown. He finished the game with 60 yards rushing on 12 carries. Anthony Lynn admitted that he noticed some flaws during the game, but they wouldn’t have won the game without the rookie back.

3. Offensive line deserves some love

All offseason, there have been questions about the offensive line and how they would perform. On Sunday, they had a good game. They were missing center Mike Pouncey and right guard Trai Turner, but Tyrod Taylor had time to throw for the most part. They also opened up some holes for the running backs. The team as a whole rushed for 155 yards. Lynn said he wants balance between the run and pass game, which he got yesterday thanks to the offensive line. They have room to improve because Taylor was sacked twice, but with Carlos Dunlap and Carl Lawson on the defensive line, they didn’t wreak havoc.