Rookie running back Joshua Kelley may play an important role for the Chargers

Every year during training camp, one or two-players flash potential. It is seen during practice; then, it is showcased in the preseason games. There weren’t any games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, former UCLA running back Joshua Kelley, showed what he could be for the Chargers by making every rep count in practice.

A former running back who is now his head coach has taken notice.

“I believe Joshua is having an outstanding camp,” said head coach Anthony Lynn on August 27th. “He shows up every day with a smile on his face, works extremely hard. He’s made plays. I’ve thrown him in with the ones; he’s made plays. He’s in with the twos; he’s made plays. And he has shown a versatility. He can catch the ball out of the backfield well. He has shown that. So, I’ve been pleased with his progress so far.”

Lynn is a former undrafted running back with the Denver Broncos. He likes his running backs to do a lot of different things. Most important is to make big plays, take care of the football, and block. During Hard Knocks, there was an episode where Lynn said that if a player doesn’t block, he won’t play for him.

He is consistently working with the running backs on everything from how to go through drills to pass blocking. When Lynn likes a running back, then it is a good sign.

“Coach Lynn is great,” said Kelley. “He is awesome. He is in our meeting rooms. He is just trying to teach us how to be a professional. Whether that is just being a running back because he played running back. He has won a Super Bowl, so he has been successful. For me man, he has just told me ‘just make sure you are consistent,’ especially in our steps. Being a running back, our footwork and aiming points on steps are so important, so he stressed that. So, knowing defensive fronts are all going to help you be better.”

Kelley played football for UC Davis for two seasons until he decided to challenge himself, so he transferred to UCLA. He was a walk-on and was awarded a scholarship in 2018 by incoming head coach Chip Kelly. The young running back did everything at UCLA from running the football to pass-catching.

He has shown the ability to do everything on the Chargers during camp. The team had pads on, and Kelley would make big plays. The team had only helmets on, and Kelley would make big plays.

“There has definitely been some good,” explained Kelley. “I am nowhere near where I want to be. There are some great veterans in our room Austin (Ekeler), JJ (Justin Jackson), coach Ridges (running backs coach Mark Ridgley). They are teaching me how to play. How to be a pro. I am just taking it one day at a time. There is a lot more I have to improve on to be better. You know hopefully, I can see the field this year. I just have to improve on the little things.”

There was a play a while back where he lined up on the left-hand side of the play; the ball was snapped; Kelley ran a drag route to which he was wide open and took off 35-yards for the touchdown.

During training camp is where all the coaches want players to make mistakes. Kelley has made some mistakes. During the Bolts scrimmage a couple of days ago, Kelley received a handoff, and defensive tackle Linval Joseph tackled the back and made him fumble.

“That’s the thing, details,” explained Kelley about the fumble. “If you are one step away from your track, bad things can happen. Those are the little details that I have to get better at, especially if I want to see the field.”

The rookie running back says that he keeps getting better because of the leadership in the running back room.

“Austin man, that my guy,” said Kelley. “You know he is a vet, he is a leader, and I just come to him after every series just making sure like ‘Okay, is my angle points good? Is my track good? Is everything detailed?’ He has been successful throughout this level, so he is a great resource. He is really open to helping me and other guys. I can’t say enough good things about Austin.”

Ekeler has been on the team only three seasons, and he has stepped up to be the leader of the running backs room. He mentioned that the young rookie is hungry to learn that he asks many questions, which is a good thing.

The veteran back believes, as the rest of the team does, that Kelley will be a factor this season.

“You’re starting to see him mesh better with the scheme and just knowing what he’s doing,” said Ekeler. “He’s reacting really fast. He’s a really bright kid. Very talented, too. Strong runner.”

Kelley has only made a few of those. The good has outweighed the bad. There was a play when Kelley was going to run into a crowd, but he put his left foot in the ground and sidestepped to his right, Keenan Allen delivered a nice block, and Kelley was off to the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown.

The UCLA product says that while working hard on his craft, he is trying not to be so critical of himself when making a mistake or watching film.

“I am extremely hard on myself,” explained Kelley. “I am never satisfied. Especially playing at this level, what I have learned is it is easy to be complacent, and you can get caught up in a lot of things, but I can’t be satisfied, especially when I am a rookie. I got to prove myself every single day.”

Now with fellow running back Justin Jackson missing the last few days of practice during the portion open to the media, it could be Kelley who steps up as the number two back behind Ekeler. The young back has all the tools to make an impact for the Bolts in the run game this season.