Former Chargers QB Ryan Leaf Arrested for Misdemeanor Domestic Battery

Former San Diego Chargers quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Ryan Leaf was taken into custody Friday on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. In remains unclear at this time how the arrest, which took place in Palm Desert, California, will affect his standing with ESPN which hired him before the 2019 college football season.

TMZ Sports first reported the news.

Leaf, who has not appeared in an NFL game since 2001, became a household name as the other quarterback selected at the top of the 1998 NFL Draft. The lead-up to draft day produced the infamous debate of whether Leaf or Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning should go No. 1 overall. In the end, the Indianapolis Colts chose Manning, leaving Leaf to the Chargers with the second pick.

The Chargers quickly came to regret that decision. Leaf made nine starts as a rookie and completed a paltry 45.3% of his passes for 1,289 yards and just two touchdowns while tossing 15 interceptions. His performance improved only slightly during his second year as he produced an 11:18 touchdown-to-interception ratio. San Diego released Leaf following the 2000 season.

Leaf would spend short stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks before eventually retiring as a player. Leaf worked as a coach on West Texas A & M's coaching staff from 2006 to 2008 but went on indefinite leave after allegedly requesting painkillers from one of his players. Leaf later served a seven-year prison sentence for felony burglary and drug possession in Montana. After getting clean and turning his life around, he joined the media, covering college football for the Pac-12 Networks before arriving at ESPN.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH