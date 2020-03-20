California's Stay-at-Home Order Could Affect SoFi Stadium Construction

ChargerReport
LOS ANGELES -- Hours after California governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order in response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak, it remains unclear exactly how the restrictions will affect the ongoing construction of SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

When reached for comment, representatives for the SoFi Stadium project did not yet know how the order would affect construction. However, an official statement will likely come later in the week.

The order, which Newsom branded as "safer at home," will ban any gathering of 10 or more people in both public and private spaces. It also closed down malls, clubs, playgrounds, and other common meeting places that remained open following previous restrictions put in place by some California municipalities.

Though critical operations like grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, and hospitals will remain open during the order and people can still leave their residences for exercise and other basic functions that do not involve crowds, large projects like construction work will most likely incur some impact from the lockdown.

That includes a massive project like SoFi Stadium. While the project passed the 85% threshold in January, the facility requires more work before its scheduled debut later this year. Pop star Taylor Swift is slated to perform the first public event at SoFi Stadium on July 25, though it remains uncertain whether the ongoing pandemic and any resulting delays in construction will allow for the show to go on as planned.

Both the Chargers and Rams expect to play their games at SoFi Stadium this season after spending the past three years at Dignity Health Sports Park and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, respectively. Those plans will change if construction on the new venue does not conclude before the 2020 NFL season arrives. Preseason games will begin in August with the regular season kicking off in early September.

