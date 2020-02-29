ChargerReport
Crane Collapses at SoFi Stadium, No One Injured

Jason B. Hirschhorn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- A crane collapsed on the construction site of SoFi Stadium Friday, temporarily halting work on the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

"At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, an incident occurred during the operation of one of the project cranes resulting in a collapse," a statement from Turner AECOM Hunt, the construction company overseeing the SoFi Stadium project, said. "There are no injuries and only minor property damage however none to the stadium itself. Turner AECOM Hunt works extremely hard to create a safe work environment on site. A thorough investigation is underway.

"This incident will not impact our scheduled completion of the stadium"

Though the incident will not delay any events, the construction project has dealt with setbacks in the past. The NFL originally expected the stadium to open in time for the 2019 season, but unexpectedly high rainfall in 2017 caused unavoidable delays in construction. As a result, the league pushed back the completion date as well as the Super Bowl awarded to Los Angeles.

The stadium project, which broke ground in late 2016, passed the 85% construction point in January of this year. The stadium is currently scheduled to formally open with a Taylor Swift concert on July 26 and to host its first football game the following month. Though Kroenke Sports and Entertainment owns and operates the property, both the Rams and Chargers will share the stadium upon completion. SoFi Stadium will also host a Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 6, 2022.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

