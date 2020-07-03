ChargerReport
SoFi Stadium Nearly Complete, Giant 4K Video Board Installed

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, construction never fully ceased at SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. The project has reached 97% completion and one of its soon-to-be signature features, it's 4K end-to-end video board, now hangs fully installed from the canopy.

The video board, designed by Samsung, stretches over 70,000 feet around. Its circumference covers more than the entire football field below it and nearly reaches the front row of the stands. According to the project's management, no other board like it exists in the sports world. SoFi Stadium will also feature a ribbon board that covers roughly 20,000 feet above the lower bowl.

Originally, the stadium would have made its public debut later in July with two concerts performed by pop star Taylor Swift. However, the pandemic forced her to cancel both shows, and it appears the venue will not open until an Aug. 22 preseason matchup between the Rams and Chargers. The NFL reportedly plans to reduce the length of the preseason, though that game does not appear at risk of cancellation at this time. That also assumes that the state of California and the city of Los Angeles will allow for fans in the stands at that point, something which remains unclear amid the resurgence of the coronavirus. Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci commented that the situation remains "in flux," casting doubt as to whether any games will happen in 2020.

Check out the full SoFi Stadium progress report video below.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

