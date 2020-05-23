ChargerReport
SoFi Stadium Partially Installs Oculus Video Board

Jason B. Hirschhorn

LOS ANGELES -- With a cost of approximately $5 billion, the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will feature numerous luxuries and amenities for the teams that will occupy it as well as the fans that will eventually attend games there. The ongoing construction of the facility has partially installed one of the most notable of those features: the giant, circular Oculus video board hanging above the middle of the field. Though the board will move higher above the ground before completion, the development signals how much progress the construction crews have managed to achieve during California's the stay-at-home.

Similar to how the giant, cubical video board at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium has become one of that venue's distinctive features, the Oculus video board will likely hold similar status in Los Angeles. The board provides a prominent view of videos, stats, and other content to all sections of the stadium. It hangs from a permanent metal awning that covers the entire facility but allows for open air. Those two features will make SoFi Stadium a unique place among NFL stadiums.

Though events such as pop star Taylor Swift's concerts scheduled for SoFi Stadium could not take place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the venue is currently on schedule to open in time for the 2020 NFL season. The construction has dealt with issues and setbacks in the past, including a weather-related delay in 2017 that pushed back the debut a full season as well as workers testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

Once completed, SoFi Stadium will serve as the game-day home for both the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. The NFL plans to hold the Super Bowl in the venue in February 2022.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

