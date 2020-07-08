SoFi Stadium Worker Dies Due to 'Personal Health Related Cause'

A worker on the construction site of SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, died Tuesday due to what the project's management team identified as a personal-health issue.

"His co-workers promptly summoned help and an onsite EMT and local paramedics responded," Turner AECOM Hunt, the joint venture overseeing the project, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "Unfortunately, it is with great sadness we confirm that he passed away of what appears to be a personal health related cause."

The clarification for the cause of death comes during a time when double-digit SoFi Stadium construction workers have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic. The first positive test came in late March shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state.

The fatality marks the second death that has occurred on the SoFi Stadium construction site this year. The previous one, which happened in June, resulted from a worker falling over 100 feet from the facility's roof. That incident remains under investigation.

SoFi Stadium recently reached 97% completion, according to the project's management. Previously set to open on July 25 for a Taylor Swift concert, the venue will instead make its public debut later this year. As currently scheduled, an exhibition matchup between the Rams and Chargers will open the stadium, though that could change depending on whether the NFL and NFLPA can strike a deal to retain some elements of the preseason.

