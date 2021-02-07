Super Bowl Breakdown and Prediction W/ Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Justin Herbert

It is the final game of the 2020-2021 season. Super Bowl 55 will be played in Tampa Bay between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buccaneers. This is a matchup featuring one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, Tom Brady, and one of the best young quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes.

Key to victory for the Bucs: The offense will need to continue to mix and match the run game. Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones make a good combo. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich should continue featuring them to keep the Chiefs defense guessing. Brady also needs to take care of the football. He threw two interceptions against the Chiefs in the first matchup and threw three interceptions last week. He needs to keep that at zero to have a chance to beat the Chiefs. The Bucs defense has turned a corner since their bye week. They have been playing at a high level. They are causing turnovers and sacking the quarterback. They will need to get after Mahomes to disrupt him as San Francisco did in last year’s Super Bowl.

X-Factor: Scotty Miller. The Bucs receiver usually comes up with a big play because the opposing defense focuses on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Key to victory for the Chiefs: It comes down to receiver Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. They have been wrecking balls this season, and that will need to continue on Sunday. Mahomes obviously has been great as well but having those two weapons is a game-changer. He will need both of them to make great plays to neutralize the Bucs pass rush with their injuries at the offensive line. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has faced a Brady led offense before in Super Bowl 42. The Patriots had a high-powered offense, which Spag’s New York Giants defense held to 14 points. He will look for Frank Clark and Chris Jones to disrupt Brady in the pocket and have safety Tyrann Mathieu make a game-changing play.

X-Factor: Clyde Edwards-Helaire. In last year’s Super Bowl, Mahomes leaned on running back Damien Williams, who had 21 touches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Look for Edwards-Helaire to have a significant role on Sunday.

Prediction: Bucs 31 Chiefs 28

Below are the predictions from Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, running back Austin Ekeler, and quarterback Justin Herbert.

“Chiefs,” said Allen. “You got 15, 10, and 87. 10 is a freaking track star.”

“I think it's going to come down to who has the ball more,” said Ekeler. “I think it's going to come down to time possession because both these teams can score points. Both the defenses they're all right, but there's going to be some points scored. So, I think the Chiefs are going to pull it out. I think they're going to be just too much to handle. But I think it's going to be a close game to the end. I think there's going to be probably a 20 to 30 type score or something like that.”

“I don't know if I have an answer,” said Herbert. “I think they're two great teams. We were fortunate enough to play both of them unable to, to beat him, but two really good offenses and some defenses that I don't think get enough credit for what they do. All I am hoping for is a good game, and whether it's Tom Brady, or Patrick Mahomes you know you're going to get some good quarterback play.”