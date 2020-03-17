Teddy Bridgewater Finalizing Deal with Panthers, Removing Option for Chargers

Though the Los Angeles Chargers remain focused on signing Tom Brady, one of their potential backup options has come off the table. On Tuesday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is finalizing terms to join the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

After a catastrophic knee injury nearly derailed his career, Bridgewater rebuilt himself into a coveted quarterback while serving as Drew Brees' backup the past two seasons. In 2019 while Brees sat out with ligament damage in his right thumb, Bridgewater started five games and completed nearly 68 percent of his passes for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions. The Saints won each of those contests, keeping their hopes for a top seed in the NFC playoff field alive when Brees returned in late October.

That stretch for Bridgewater impressed teams across the NFL, including the Chargers who parted ways with longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers following the 2019 season. Though Los Angeles has made landing Brady their top free-agent priority, Bridgewater could have offered an attractive Plan B.

Instead, Bridgewater will reunite in Carolina with Joe Brady, who served as an offensive assistant in New Orleans prior to winning a college football national title in 2019 as the offensive coordinator with LSU. The Panthers hired Brady as their offensive coordinator shortly after head coach Matt Rhule took over the team in January.

With Bridgewater no longer available, the Chargers now have more to lose should Brady opt to sign elsewhere. While they could turn to an alternative, most carry significant concerns. The Panthers permitted Cam Newton to find a trade partner on Tuesday, but his injury history makes working out a deal difficult given the current limits on travel and medical services due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Other possibilities such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jameis Winston or the Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton offer extensive starting experience but not the MVP pedigree of Brady and Newton nor the higher floor of Bridgewater.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH