Chargers Bye Week Is Here At the Right Time After Baltimore Loss

The Chargers are coming off a 34-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was a game in which they straight up got dominated by a team because that team knew what the Chargers couldn't do, which was stop the run.

Baltimore was able to rattle quarterback Justin Herbert, which is not easy to do and hasn't happened since last season in the 45-0 loss against the New England Patriots.

The team knows they got beat up yesterday, and it happened right before the bye week, but it is a good time to get away and re-group.

"The feeling is that we still have a good team and just get back to the drawing board," linebacker Kyzir White said.

This is more of a reality check for the team.

They have some deficiencies. Their run defense is the worse in the league, they need another receiver and running back to step up.

Even with the loss, they sit at the top of the AFC West at 4-2 and 2-0 in the division.

"It means a lot," James said. "Today, let us know what we need to work on. But, like you say, being 4-2, we're not mad at the world, and there's a lot of football still left to play. We learned a lot from this game, and we are going to be better."

The Chargers still have one of the top offenses in the NFL. Their quarterback had an off game, but he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league. They still have a good secondary. These things happen.

The Ravens have a great coach, a great quarterback, and they had a great plan.

"I think we have played some really good teams," Herbert said. "I think the bye comes at a really good time. [It] allows our guys up front to get their legs back and have a week of rest. It is enough weeks to watch the film and go back over it because there is a lot of good film; like I mentioned earlier. There is a lot of learn from, so it is going to be a good teaching lesson for us."

The bye week means that players and coaches can get away from the game.

When they come back, it is going back to the drawing board, as White said earlier. The team is hopeful that they are getting defensive tackle Justin Jones back, who is a run stopper, plus linebackers Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray.

All three players can help in the run game. The Chargers can't address their hardcore needs until free agency or the draft. For now, they will have to game plan around and try to stop the run. They also have to help their quarterback on offense.

This is a good team. 4-2 isn't a fluke record because this team has some playmakers on it. Now they have to come back ready for the last 11 games of the season.

"I know we played six really good teams, and we beat four really good teams, and we lost to two really good teams, and that's what I told our team," Staley said. "I think that's what the truth is. I think where we need to go is we need to learn from this, because there's plenty in this game we need to learn from. I think the bye comes at a good time for us to get rested and get back and be ready to go against a really good New England team."