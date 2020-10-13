The Chargers Blow Another Big Lead and Lose Their Fourth Game in a Row

It doesn't seem real. The Chargers (1-4) got out to another big lead in the first half, and it dwindled as the time came off the clock. The New Orleans Saints (3-2) cut in slowly into the lead and began making plays on offense as the Bolts defense began to tire.

The fact is, the Bolts just blew another 17-point for the second week in a row.

"Guys have put themselves in position to win these games," said Lynn. "And we're just not finishing the games. There's not one thing you know, that could give you a ton of excuses, but I am not about excuses. You know, at the end of the day, we just got to get it done. And that's on me."

The Chargers offense came into the game missing their right side of the offensive line. Right guard Trai Turner has missed four games while right tackle Bryan Bulaga has missed about three.

The Saints knew that.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen called a great game, bringing pressure on almost every passing down and making life difficult for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

"We were having trouble protecting, my quarterback is running for his life a little bit there," explained Lynn." So, we tried to establish a running game to help him out. And they stood up, and we made some mistakes too. Their defense stood up and stopped this, and that happens sometimes you go back and forth on defense stop them a few times."

The Bolts had a chance at the end. Herbert threw a beautiful pass to receiver Mike Williams in between two receivers to put the Bolts in field goal range. Then kicker Michael Badgley came in to attempt a 50-yarder, and it hit against the upright and didn't make it in.

The kicking woes from 2017 came back to haunt the Chargers.

"That young man has been kicking outstanding all year," Lynn said about Badgley. "He missed. Yeah, I'd be the first to say he's gotta do better, but we could have done some other things better as well."

Unfortunately, this is nothing new to the Chargers.

According to ESPN, since 2010, four 17-point leads were blown on Monday Night Football, and three of those belong to the Chargers.

They have blown leads.

The first one was against the Denver in 2012, in quarterback Peyton Manning's first time playing the Chargers in a Bronco uniform. The Bolts jumped out to a 24-0 lead until it happened. In the second half, the Broncos offense went crazy as the Chargers offense went stone cold. No, not crazy like Stone Cold Steve Austin, but ice cold. Broncos came back and beat them 35-24. At one point, fans looked around in disbelief.

In 2013, the Bolts opened up the season on Monday night against the Houston Texans. The Bolts jumped out to a 28-7 lead. Then it felt like Thanos snapped his fingers and the Texans offense came to life. They rallied back and won 31-28. Fans were stunned.

On Monday night, the Chargers had a 20-3 lead over the Saints.

"Definitely a tough loss," Herbert said. "To be so close in these past four games, it hurts a lot. But I know that we're going to go back, and we're going to turn it around."

Along with his players, Lynn has said they need to develop a "killer instinct" to put teams away at the end of games. They haven't developed it.

Against Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and now Drew Brees, the Bolts have blown fourth-quarter leads. The offense has slowed down while the defense starts giving up big plays and is undisciplined.

There have been questions asked about defensive coordinator Gus Bradley as of late because of the blown leads and his defense slowing down. Lynn voiced confidence in his coordinator.

"He's done it before, and I'm confident can do it again," said Lynn.

The Chargers suddenly, due to the numerous COVID-19 schedule complications, had their bye week moved to this week. It comes at a good time. The team needs to regroup, get guys back from injury, and try learning from their mistakes.

"We have 11 games that turn this around," said Lynn. "And we know we can play with anybody because we've been doing, we just got to finish these damn games."