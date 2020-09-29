Chargers Defense Knows They Have to Create More Turnovers

The season is only three games in, but there have been some noticeable flaws in the Chargers defense. The one glaring drawback is the lack of turnovers. The defense only has two so far this season.

The two turnovers came against the Cincinnati Bengals in week 1 of the NFL season. Linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive end Melvin Ingram were the two players who caused them. That game the team won. In the last two winless games, the defense has forced zero turnovers.

"I can't really pinpoint it," said safety Rayshawn Jenkins. "I don't exactly know what's the cause of that or what's the reason behind it. I feel like a lot of teams they try to get the ball out quickly against us because we do have a very good pass rush. Then we have some good guys on the back end, so I just feel like how we are being game planned you know sometimes, but that's still that's still no excuse you know, we gotta poke out the ball we gotta get strips or something you know we can't just bank on interceptions every game."

Head coach Anthony Lynn stated in his press conference that two things need to happen to turn this season around on Monday. The offense needs to stop turning the ball over, and the defense needs to start taking it away. His philosophy is that if a team wins the turnover battle, they will win the game.

So far, he is not wrong. In the first game, the team went 2-0 in the turnover battle and won. In the last two games, they are a combined 0-5 and lost both.

Lynn knows why his defense may not be getting those turnovers.

"Teams are going to go to the quick passing game when you're going up against good pass rushers like Joey Bosa, and so that's no surprise," said Lynn. "But we have continue to emphasize when we have opportunities to get the ball out you know there could be contact fumbles it doesn't have to be sack fumbles or anything like that. We just got to continue emphasizing it."

It seems like in the Chargers three games this season, each offense has done the same thing. In the first half, they hold on to the ball, and the defensive line disrupts the offense's flow. The teams go into halftime, and when they come back out, the offense goes to a quick passing offense. Why? Because they don't want pro bowl defensive end Joey Bosa breathing down their quarterbacks' neck.

The Panthers found ways to get turnovers on defense. They had four in the game after only having two in their other games.

"The Panthers were doing a good job of going after the ball punching at the ball, making a really good effort at that, and we do preach that all the time," said Bosa. "I think we just need to make a better effort at that I do as well. When I'm going for the quarterback, I need to go for the ball make that a priority. We need to get our hands up more often on the line, and like I said, just take more chances punching at the ball, and eventually, more will come out."

That may be the defenses one flaw this season. One of the biggest positives from the group is their red-zone defense. The Chargers defense has only allowed two red-zone touchdowns in nine tries making it a 22 percent chance to score six points.

"You want to be really a good red-zone defense," said cornerback Casey Hayward. "If you can do that, you gotta chance to win the game, and that's why we were able to be in the game towards the end. We held them to a lot of field goals when they were down there, but they got the ball down passed the 50 a couple times, and I think as a defense, we held our own, and they settled for field goals. On some of those, we have to cause some of those turnovers to get the ball back and hold him to no points right there."

The defense has been put in tough spots the last few weeks with all the turnovers it has yet to budge. They held the Panthers to five field goals and only one touchdown. They held the Kansas City Chiefs to two touchdowns and three field goals. They held the Cincinnati Bengals to one touchdown and two field goals.

The Chargers have been in all three games. They won the first one and lost the other two in one-score games.

"Yeah, we just gotta find a way to win those close games," said Hayward. "Our playmakers gotta make plays, you know when our numbers are called. I think if you go back to you know yesterday when we were down five, they were driving to so put the game away, Joey came over the big sack to kick them out of field goal range to give us a chance to get the ball back to go down and win. So that was one of the big plays there you know more of us have to make on both sides of the ball, and then special teams and I think that was that was a plays we gotta make."

Along with his players, Lynn agreed that they need to practice ways to get the ball back on defense. Next Sunday, they have a challenging task when they face Tampa Bay and Tom Brady, who is notorious for getting the ball out quickly.

The defense though, will not panic. They know patience is key.

"They'll come," explained Hayward. "I think you don't go and chase them. I think Gus is calling some good games, and we've held some really good offenses down in points and yards and things like that. Those turnovers will come. As a player, we got to execute, and then when our number is called, make those plays, and I feel that we will. It's only been, you know, three weeks, and we got a few turnovers, but we just continue to play hard, and they'll come."