The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From the Chargers Loss to Raiders

The Chargers (2-6) suffered another tough late-game loss. The Raiders (5-3) took it to them and played well in all three phases of the game. The Silver and Black are firmly in the second spot in the AFC West and are in the sixth spot in the AFC playoff picture.

The Bolts meanwhile would select seventh in the NFL Draft, but that is still a ways away.

Sunday’s loss was different. When listening to head coach Anthony Lynn and some of the players after the game, it sounded like they couldn’t believe it. Many questions are being asked, and the team is looking for answers.

Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from last night’s game.

Good- Justin Herbert

The rookie quarterback keeps showing how poised he is in the NFL. He started slow but started picking it up. He started hitting Keenan Allen and got himself going. On the fifth drive of the game, he found Allen for a 27-yard touchdown. In this play, he hiked the ball and looked through every progression until Allen came open. It was a great play. In the fourth quarter, Herbert drove his team to the goal line. The offense ran a fullback screen for Gabe Nabers. Herbert held onto the ball while Nabers got open and was hurt in the process. He jumped up and came back on the final drive. Herbert is learning. He was able to drive his offense down the field and gave them a chance to win on the final play. He will soon be able to win those games.

Bad- special team errors

The special teams have hurt the Chargers this season. On Sunday, Michael Badgley missed a 48-yard field goal at the beginning of the game. That was three points. He has been on a rollercoaster this season. Then the defense had managed to stop the Raiders offense and only down by three points. AJ Cole punted to the Bolts, and KJ Hill muffed the punt. The Raiders recovered. They ran down about 3:30 off the clock and kicked a field goal. That is six points given up the special teams, and the Bolts lost by five—the difference between a W and an L.

Ugly- the way they lose

These last two seasons have not been the easiest for the Chargers. They are 3-15 in one-score games. There were a lot of question marks in the final drive of the team. Herbert hit Mike Williams with a pass, and he got hit out of bounds. The referee signaled to keep the clock running. Lynn thought they should have stopped the clock. That was the difference between 15 seconds and six seconds. The last two play calls were strange. They called the same fade route just with a different formation and different receiver. They went to Williams first, and Isaiah Johnson wrestled with him, and the ball came loose. Last play, fade route to 6’9 tight end Donald Parham with Johnson on him. On replay, Johnson could be seen yanking the ball out of his hands. Chargers lost—a terrible way to lose yet another close game.